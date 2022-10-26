Stakeout results

in man's arrest

North Little Rock police said Monday that a man faces gun and drug charges after he was arrested while illegally armed at a location they say is a known spot for drug deals, according to an arrest report.

Officers were keeping watch at the 3800 Camp Robinson Road Exxon station, which is "a high-crime area where narcotics are commonly used and sold," the report states, when they saw a man later identified as Tommy Dancy, 28, of North Little Rock sitting in a vehicle at the gas pump without pumping fuel or entering the store.

After watching Dancy enter and exit a second vehicle, officers approached and detained him, finding pill bottles with oxycodone and suspected marijuana on Dancy's person, the report states. A 9mm Glock 17 pistol was sitting on the seat beside him in his vehicle, and a bag in the seat behind him contained more than half a pound of suspected marijuana.

Dancy is a convicted felon on probation and cannot legally own a gun. He faces four felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person and two drug possession charges.

LR man is facing

weapons charges

A Little Rock man faces felony gun charges after he fled from a traffic stop armed with a stolen pistol early Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 12:30 a.m. tried to pull over Josh Britton, 28, on Asher Avenue for speeding, the report states. Britton fled before ditching the car and running until police arrested him near 25th and Johnson streets.

During his flight, Britton tried to get rid of a .40-caliber Glock pistol that had been reported stolen to Little Rock police, the report says. He also is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Britton is charged with two felony counts -- possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving -- as well as misdemeanor fleeing and possession of an instrument of crime and a speeding violation.

LR police arrest

man after gunfire

Little Rock police early Tuesday arrested a man who was charged in a shooting that left one person wounded, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived at the Motel 6 at 10524 W. Markham St. after a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m., the report says. The front desk clerk showed them surveillance footage of a man, later identified as Billy Scott Jr., 31, of North Little Rock, fighting with and shooting another person, the report says.

Scott was found in his hotel room and arrested. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person and first-degree battery, both felonies.