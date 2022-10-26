Still plenty of important games left

We're in the home stretch of high school football's regular season.

With two weeks of play left, conferences are taking their final shapes and playoff seedings are soon to be set in stone.

There have been plenty of big games these past few weeks. Last week alone we saw No. 1 Bryant knock off No. 2 Cabot, Joe T. Robinson likely clinch the 5A-Central crown with a win over Mills and Charleston proved itself to be the premier team in the 3A-1 with a convincing win over Booneville.

While there won't be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup this week, there's one matchup that will certainly feel like it in Class 6A.

No. 3 Pulaski Academy, 6A's No. 1 team, travels to face the No. 2 team in the classification -- No. 6 Greenwood.

While the Bryant vs. Cabot game was decided in a low-scoring, defensive slugfest, this one will likely be anything but that.

Pulaski Academy (8-0, 6-0 6A-West) hasn't scored less than 50 points in a game since Sept. 23 and has surpassed 60 points twice since then. The Bruins have the state's top scoring offense at 52.8 points per game.

Greenwood (7-1, 6-0) isn't far behind with 46.4 points per game and 48 per game in conference play.

In all likelihood, the game will decide the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West, along with a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Pulaski Academy 42, Greenwood 35

Little Rock Catholic (8-0, 7-0 6A-East) at El Dorado (4-4, 4-3) This is the first meeting for these teams this century. ... Little Rock Catholic's defense is among the state's elite, holding opponents to 12.5 points per game. ... El Dorado running back Shadarious Plummer has accounted for 1,200 total yards of offense and 17 touchdowns. Little Rock Catholic 27, El Dorado 21

West Memphis (6-2, 5-2 6A-East) at Benton (6-2, 6-1) Benton defeated West Memphis in the last meeting, 63-35 in the 2019 state semifinals. ... Benton enters on a five-game win streak. ... The Panthers have averaged 52.3 points per game in conference play. ... West Memphis is 1-2 against teams with winning records. Benton 45, West Memphis 28

Batesville (6-2, 4-1 5A-East) at Southside Batesville (4-4, 2-3) These nearby foes are meeting on the football field for the first time. ... Southside is allowing 14.1 points per game, the second-fewest in Class 5A. ... Batesville running back Gabe Witt is averaging 106.1 rushing yards per game. Batesville 24, Southside Batesville 20

Nettleton (7-1, 4-1 5A-East) at Valley View (7-1, 5-0) Nettleton has won six of the past 10 meetings. ... Valley View has the third-ranked defense in Class 5A, averaging 16 points allowed per game. ... Nettleton's wideout duo of Beau Smith and Q Thompson have each surpassed 700 receiving yards. Valley View 28, Nettleton 20

Camden Fairview (7-1, 5-0 5A-South) at Hot Springs (6-2, 4-1) Camden Fairview has won the past four meetings. ... This is a matchup between Class 5A's No. 1 defense (Camden Fairview) and the No. 2 offense (Hot Springs). ... Camden Fairview quarterback Martavius Thomas, a University of Arkansas baseball commit, leads his teams in passing and rushing yards. Camden Fairview 34, Hot Springs 28

Shiloh Christian (7-1, 5-0 5A-West) at Prairie Grove (7-1, 5-0) Shiloh Christian won the past four games with Prairie Grove. ... The Saints bring one of the state's top offenses, scoring 49.8 points per game. ... Shiloh Christian quarterback Eli Wisdom has combined for 2,785 yards and 30 touchdowns. Shiloh Christian 45, Prairie Grove 24

Elkins (7-1, 5-0 4A-1) at Gentry (7-1, 4-1) Elkins has won its past two meetings with Gentry by a combined score of 81-28. ... Elkins holds a one-game lead in the 4A-1 over a three-way tie for second that includes Gentry. ... Gentry enters with one of the state's top offenses, scoring 48.1 points per game. Elkins 38, Gentry 34

Stuttgart (6-2, 3-1 4A-2) at Lonoke (6-2, 4-1) Harding Academy looks like it will secure the top spot in the 4A-2, so this matchup should decide who takes the No. 2 position. ... Stuttgart has beaten Lonoke each of the past two seasons. ... Lonoke is averaging 34.4 points per game in conference play. Lonoke 35, Stuttgart 27

Malvern (6-1, 3-0 4A-7) at Nashville (6-2, 3-1) Nashville has won four of its past five games with Malvern but lost last season's 40-19. ... Malvern is averaging 50.7 points per game in conference play. ... Malvern running back Jalen Dupree has rushed for 652 yards and 16 touchdowns in three conference games. Malvern 49, Nashville 32

Booneville (6-2, 4-1 3A-1) at Lavaca (6-2, 3-2) This is the first meeting for these teams since 2015. ... Lavaca has Class 3A's second-ranked defense, holding opponents to 12.6 points per game. ... Booneville running back Dax Goff is averaging 245 yards per game in conference play. Booneville 38, Lavaca 24

Hoxie (6-2, 4-0 3A-3) at Osceola (4-3, 4-0) Hoxie has won the past two meetings. ... The Mustangs are holding opponents to 7.9 points per game. ... Hoxie running back duo of Camden Brooks and Prechton Wilkerson have combined for 1,152 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hoxie 28, Osceola 24

Centerpoint (7-0, 4-0 3A-4) at Glen Rose (5-2, 4-0) Centerpoint has won its past six games with Glen Rose, including a 2020 state quarterfinal win. ... Both teams are scoring more than 39 points per game and holding opponents to less nine points per game in conference play. Centerpoint 35, Glen Rose 28

Bigelow (7-1, 4-0 2A-1) at Conway Christian (6-2, 4-0) Bigelow has won its past two games with Conway Christian by a combined score of 113-35. ... Bigelow is holding opponents to 12.3 points per game. ... Both teams are scoring more than 36 points per game. Bigelow 35, Conway Christian 21

East Poinsett County (7-1, 4-1 2A-2) at Des Arc (4-3, 4-1) These are two of the three teams in a three-way tie for the top spot in the 2A-2 at 4-1. ... Des Arc has won two of the three all-time games with East Poinsett County. ... EPC running back Dennis Gaines is the state's leading rusher with 1,959 yards. East Poinsett County 28, Des Arc 17