Sunak appoints Cabinet, weighs issues

LONDON --Rishi Sunak, who became Britain's third prime minister this year on Tuesday, is tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

Sunak, the U.K.'s first leader of color, met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government, as is tradition.





Sunak clinched the leadership position Monday after the brief term of Liz Truss.

Her package of unfunded tax cuts spooked financial markets with the prospect of ballooning debt and drove the pound to record lows. This forced the Bank of England to intervene -- weakening Britain's fragile economy and obliterating Truss' authority within her party.

In one of his first acts, Sunak announced he would retain Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed by Truss to steady the markets two weeks ago amid the turmoil.

Sunak acknowledged the scale of his challenge as well as the skepticism of a British public alarmed at the state of the economy.

"I fully appreciate how hard things are," Sunak said outside the prime minister's 10 Downing Street residence. "I understand, too, that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened."

Sunak immediately set about appointing a Cabinet, aiming to put his stamp on the government while bringing in people from different wings of the Conservative Party.

He removed about a dozen members of Truss' government, but kept several senior figures in place. Besides Hunt, Sunak kept Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who resigned last week, got her job back. A leading light of the Conservatives' right wing, Braverman fulfilled a plan to send some asylum seekers arriving in Britain on a one-way trip to Rwanda.

Sunak also brought back faces from the era of Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, including Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Cabinet veteran Michael Gove.

The new premier aims to assemble an experienced Cabinet, but the right-of-center party's divisions over immigration, relations with Europe and other issues, remain deep.

"This is not a fresh start. It's the same Conservative cabinet of chaos," opposition Labour Party lawmaker Rosena Allin-Khan said on Twitter.

When he was Treasury chief, Sunak became popular with the public by handing out billions in support to shuttered businesses and laid-off workers during the covid-19 pandemic. But now he will have to oversee tax hikes and public spending cuts as he tries to bring inflation and government debt under control.

His government will also have to deal with a wave of strikes over pay that is likely to spread.

Acknowledging "difficult decisions to come," Sunak said his government "will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level."

Opponents already depict Sunak as out of touch with the concerns of ordinary people because of his privileged private school background, previous career as a hedge fund manager and vast wealth.

Sunak has to prepare for a budget statement, scheduled to be delivered Monday Oct. 31 by Hunt, that will set out how the government plans to come up with billions of dollars to fill a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy that was exacerbated by Truss' destabilizing plans.

Sunak has at most two years to turn his party's fortunes around. Though there does not need to be an election until the end of 2024, public pressure to call an early poll is growing.