Super Quiz: Clothes

1. Loose-fitting, two-piece night clothes for sleeping.
2. All the clothes belonging to you is your --------.
3. A small room in a store where you can try on clothes.
4. Hard-wearing work trousers with a bib and shoulder straps attached.
5. Baby Jesus was wrapped in ---------- clothes.
6. This item turns a suit into a three-piece suit.
7. For what kind of activity would you wear jodhpurs?
8. This is a broad, pleated sash worn as formal dress with a tuxedo.
9. A broad sash worn with a Japanese kimono.
ANSWERS:
1. Pajamas
2. Wardrobe
3. Fitting room (dressing room)
4. Overalls
5. Swaddling
6. Vest
7. Horseback riding
8. Cummerbund
9. Obi