Super Quiz: Clothes

1. Loose-fitting, two-piece night clothes for sleeping.

2. All the clothes belonging to you is your --------.

3. A small room in a store where you can try on clothes.

4. Hard-wearing work trousers with a bib and shoulder straps attached.

5. Baby Jesus was wrapped in ---------- clothes.

6. This item turns a suit into a three-piece suit.

7. For what kind of activity would you wear jodhpurs?

8. This is a broad, pleated sash worn as formal dress with a tuxedo.

9. A broad sash worn with a Japanese kimono.

ANSWERS:

1. Pajamas

2. Wardrobe

3. Fitting room (dressing room)

4. Overalls

5. Swaddling

6. Vest

7. Horseback riding

8. Cummerbund

9. Obi