Tyson to pay up in pricing lawsuit

Springdale-based Tyson Foods will pay Washington state $10.5 million to settle its part of a price-fixing lawsuit involving more than a dozen other meat producers.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement that the conspiracy among major chicken producers to drive up prices harmed an estimated 90% of residents in the state, affecting roughly 7 million consumers.

Ferguson sued Tyson Foods Inc. and 18 other chicken producers in October 2021. The companies together represent 95% of all broiler chickens sold in America. Ferguson also has reached settlements with two smaller chicken producers, Mar-Jac Poultry and Fieldale Farms, worth $1.2 million total.

"These corporate executives make more money than most Washingtonians can imagine, yet they decided to cheat those hardworking Washington families in order to satisfy their greed," Ferguson said in a statement. "We will do everything in our power to make Washingtonians whole for the harm done to them by this price-rigging conspiracy."

In a statement Tuesday, Tyson Foods said the agreement reached with Washington settles all claims related to the sale of its broiler chicken products. The company said it does not admit any liability as part of the agreement.

Tyson said the settlement also serves the best interest of the company and shareholders as it avoids the uncertainty, expense and burden of protracted litigation.

The lawsuit alleged that the 19 chicken producers, beginning in 2008 and continuing through 2019, conspired in four ways to raise prices: They coordinated output to reduce the supply of chickens available for sale. This included, according to the lawsuit, destroying entire flocks of breeder hens to cut their ability to ramp up production and maintain artificially high prices.

Second, they submitted anonymous data to a company called Agri Stats. But, the lawsuit alleged, the data was easily deanonymized, allowing competitors to share sensitive data about things like operations, productivity and costs.

Third, the companies, according to the lawsuit, worked together to manipulate the price indices that set wholesale chicken costs. And, last, the lawsuit says the companies coordinated bids to major buyers, including KFC Ltd., Popeyes Louisiana Chicken and Church's Chicken.

According to a release from Ferguson's office, as part of the settlement, Tyson Foods will cooperate with his office to produce information and documentation relevant to the case against other co-conspirators, as well as conduct internal training and certify corporate policies regarding federal and state antitrust laws.

In recent years federal criminal cases and federal class-action lawsuits regarding price fixing have been brought against major chicken producers and their executives. According to the release from Ferguson's office, Alaska and New Mexico have similar antitrust cases against major chicken producers.

The Associated Press reported in September that meat producer JBS SA has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a federal suit accusing the company of conspiring with other meat companies to inflate the price of pork.

In July, food distributor Sysco Corp. filed a federal lawsuit against Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef, saying the companies worked together to inflate beef prices.

In July, Bloomberg News reported five chicken industry executives were acquitted in a federal court in Denver of fixing prices from 2012-2019 after two pervious mistrials.

Shares of Tyson Foods closed at $67.03, up $1.91 or nearly 3% in trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $62.94 and as high as $100.72 over the past year.

Ferguson said the settlement money will be distributed to Washington residents, but for the sake of efficiency, that will wait until more of the allegations against the 16 remaining companies are settled.

Information for this article was contributed by David Gutman of The Seattle Times (TNS).