UNDER THE RADAR: Blytheville’s KeSean Washington

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Blytheville’s KeSean Washington.

Class: 2023

Position: Point guard

Size: 5-7, 135 pounds

Interest: Shawnee Community College, East Central Community College, Williams Baptist University and Crowley's Ridge College

Stats: as a junior, averaged 15 points, 5 assists, 4 steals and shot about 40% from the three-point line last year at Forrest City

Coach McKenzie Pierce:

“He’s an unbelievable true point guard and has the ability to really light up the scoreboard. He was an All State guard at Forrest City last year. Took him to several combines over the fall where there were several Juco and Division II coaches There were players that came to the combine that even had some Division I offers The feedback I got back from the college coaches was ‘Hey, he was the best high school guard at the combine. I just don’t know I can go back to my head coach about a 5-7 point guard’. Which my feedback then was if he was a 6-foot point guard your coach couldn’t get him anyway. He’s really good and I mean it, if he was 6-foot tall, he would be a high major player.”

First year in weight room:

“We’ve been able to get about 10 pounds on him. I think that will continue to improve as he gets into the weight room the next three or four years. He’s a high IQ, low maintenance kid. When he joined the team that only lost two players so essentially this summer we’re in more mid-season form probably more than any summer that I’ve been a head coach just because the turnover was so low and so within two or three practices, he was able to come in and pick up our whole playbook from a year ago and run it all summer in a couple of walk throughs.

“He’s a great kid. He’s an honor roll student and I just believe wherever he winds up he’s going to make that roster a lot better.”



