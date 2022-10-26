Weekend showers expected to reduce burn bans, wildfire danger for some parts of state

Forecasted rainfall this weekend is expected to reduce burn bans and wildfire danger for some parts of Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

A tweet posted Tuesday from the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said significant showers recently "prompted the dropping of a few burn bans statewide," especially across northern and western Arkansas.

According to an updated map, 52 counties in the state were under a burn ban as of early Wednesday.

Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said the map showed burn bans have dropped a few more counties across west and northwest Arkansas because of recent rainfall.

He predicts weekend showers will relieve the state of dry air even more.

“We saw that in northwest and north central Arkansas, their wildfire danger was reduced to moderate where they had those higher rain totals,” he said. “The expected rainfall could be expected to reduce it further where the higher rain totals are forecast over this next weekend.”

Despite the rainfall amounts forecast for the coming days, a post from the weather service showed temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s and lower 70s Friday through Sunday.

“It doesn’t look like we’re going to get a cold front with [the rainfall] though, because the system is taking more of a southerly track, so it’s going to kind of move through Arkansas, but the cold front’s gonna go south of us,” Shelton said.

He said some parts of the state will see higher rain chances.

“The higher chances are going to be kind of across southern Arkansas for late Friday and into early Saturday, but then the system starts to move north and those higher rain chances are going to shift north with it. By Saturday afternoon into late Saturday, those higher rain chances are going to be for central and eastern Arkansas, and then they’ll start to die off there,” he said.

Slightly cooler temperatures may be short-lived. According to the meteorologist, highs will reach near the 80s in the middle of next week.