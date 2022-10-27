Adult walking clubs to promote wellness will begin Wednesday

Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation kicks off new walking clubs for senior adults on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Silver Steppers and Good Grey Fellas will meet at J.C. Jeffries Park at 10 a.m.

"The purpose is to encourage adults, especially senior adults, to get their heart rates up with physical activity," Vincent Tate, Parks and Recreation athletic director, said.

"We want people to enjoy our city park space. Our Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover has taken great pride in creating parks that are safe, clean and attractive."

The program is also part of the city's Advancing Health Literacy program that uses the hashtag #getactivepb.

Tate said this city initiative encourages residents to get outdoors with physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day.

In 2021, Pine Bluff received a grant for the literacy program.

"Our overall mission is to empower, consult and find ways to collaborate with the community to spread health information about everything from covid-19 vaccination to health and physical and mental health wellness in general and chronic conditions," Scott Solomon, community outreach coordinator for the literacy program, said.

He said that it was important to break down information for people in bite-sized pieces so that they can understand and learn how to manage conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

The program also emphasizes the importance of regular doctor visits and exercise.

"We want people to be more empowered with their health," Solomon said.

According to the 2020 census, 15.2% of people living in Pine Bluff are 65 years old and over.

Walking daily can help people maintain a wealthy weight and lose body fat.

It can also prevent or manage various health conditions including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes while improving cardiovascular fitness and strengthening bones.

Tate said that many people have been shut in for the last two years because of the pandemic.

"Covid kept us inside for two years, and it's time for us to get out and get active," he said.

"We want to create a healthier community."

For more information about the Silver Steppers and Good Grey Fellas walking clubs, contact Tate at (870) 209-5783 or vtate@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov.