The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 26, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-64. Eric L. Jackson v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-22-237. Calvin Summers v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Marion County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-80. Everett James Miller v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-475. John Williamson v. Van Alan Hill and Nancy Hill, from Johnson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-488. Macon Carter, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Remanded to supplement the record. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-404. Scotty Howell v. Kimberly Howell, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed in part. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-21-532. Sara Stormes v. Trey Eli Gleghorn, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-206. Anna Rogers v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-107. Johnny Franklin v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-105. Natalie Edwards v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-22-21. Stacy Anthony Mitchell v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-6. Sylvia Tillery v. Alma School District; Arkansas School Boards Association; and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed on direct appeal and on cross-appeal. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-17. Kelley L. Saunders v. Ryan E. Saunders, from Cleveland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

E-21-784. Gary Roach v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and 168 Farms, Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-111. Bobbie Viele v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Tenth Division. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Barrett, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-47. Benjamin Vestal v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-22-256. Jessica Casey v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Tenth Division. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

E-21-582. James Tanksley v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to supplement the record. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-21-583. James Tanksley v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to supplement the record. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-21-587. James Tanksley v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to supplement the record. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-22-90. Tyler McKisick v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-21-560. Stephanie Stanfield and Dr. Calvin A. Stanfield v. Lloyd Dee Willis, from Garland County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-104. Ashley Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

CV-21-483. Mark B. Chadick; and Beverly Chadick, Individually and as Trustee of the Beverly Ann Chadick Revocable Trust v. Daniel Walters, from Garland County Circuit Court. Reversed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.