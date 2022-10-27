Alexander motorcyclist catches fire after state police chase, is expected to recover

An Alexander motorcyclist was in good condition Thursday, two weeks after he was engulfed in flames when an Arkansas State Police trooper used a stun gun on him during a traffic stop, according to state police spokesman Bill Sadler.

The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dash-cam video provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request. In a statement Thursday, Sadler said state police will not launch an investigation into the incident because no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident, and no trooper has been accused of a policy procedure violation.

Sadler said that a trooper used a stun gun in an attempt to arrest Christoper Gaylor, 38, of Alexander, who was then engulfed in a fireball. Dash-cam video shows that troopers were able to extinguish the fire, which was linked to a gallon of gasoline that police said Gaylor was carrying in his backpack.

“It’s believed the accelerant was not in an approved container for purposes of transporting,” Sadler said.

At around 1:20 a.m. Oct. 13, according to the statement, state troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Gaylor near Asher Avenue and Pine Street in Little Rock, about a mile west of the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. Gaylor didn’t have a license plate on his motorcycle, according to the statement.

Sadler said that Gaylor “refused to comply with the traffic stop and accelerated the vehicle to speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Additionally, it was learned that Gaylor was wanted by law enforcement authorities related to outstanding warrants.”

Gaylor “ignored multiple traffic stop signs and traffic lights" as he traveled east toward Interstate 30, Sadler said.

According to the statement, Gaylor rode into North Little Rock, exiting Interstate 40 onto Camp Robinson Road and traveling along the sidewalks of a shopping center.

Police said Gaylor then jumped from the motorcycle and fled at a residence near Chandler Street in North Little Rock, about 8 miles from where the pursuit began.

The dash-cam footage from state police showed troopers chasing Gaylor. Before the stun gun was deployed, a trooper can be heard telling Gaylor to “get on the ground.”

Sadler said no state trooper is under investigation, and no one has been placed on administrative leave or been disciplined. He said Gaylor “never stated he was carrying gasoline in his backpack, nor was there a placard on the exterior of the backpack indicating it contained an explosive accelerant.”

Sadler also said the motorcyclist could have complied with orders during the chase at any time, but continued to "flee and evade arrest.”

Gaylor remains hospitalized in "good condition" and was expected to recover as of Thursday.

He faces charges of felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving, according to Sadler.