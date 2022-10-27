Bail denied for 4 men in Camden slaying

CAMDEN -- Four men are being held without bail on charges of capital murder related to a shooting death that occurred on John Street early last month.

Keaton Arnold, 18, Tyrese Henry, 23, Carlton Henry, 22, and Zykeial Gulley, 22, are each facing charges of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, first-degree battery, two counts of aggravated assault and 36 counts of committing a terroristic act.

According to affidavits filed in Ouachita County District Court, on Sept. 6, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Camden police officers were called to a residence on John Street in reference to shots fired.

Upon their arrival, officers found Andretti Austin, 24, dead in the driveway of the home. The homeowner had also been shot in the upper back and was transported to the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.

Officers spoke with the homeowner's wife, who stated that she, her husband and her 2-year-old child were in the home when multiple assailants appeared at the back door. According to a report, the assailants ordered her to get on the ground at gunpoint. She complied and the assailants then fired multiple rounds into the home.

The report states that several shots entered the residence, penetrating multiple walls. Officers recovered 36 shell casings from the back yard.

After learning the homeowner was armed, the assailants fled, and the victims exited the home and found Austin deceased, according to the report.

Gulley was subsequently identified as a suspect, and on Sept. 7, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested the following day and agreed to an interview with police, according to court records.

Gulley told police he met a group of people, including Austin, at Carver Courts the day of the shooting. They were discussing going to "hit a lick," a slang phrase often used to mean coming into money. He identified Tyrese and Carlton Henry, Arnold and four minors as part of the group having the discussion that day.

Gulley told police he said he wanted no part of the crime and that the others made fun of him. He maintained that he stayed at a house on Lucas Street during the robbery.

Gulley said he heard several shots while walking on Country Club Road and later saw the suspects, who asked him to join them in their vehicle, which he said he declined, according to court records. He said the group later met back at Carver Courts, where they discussed the crime, the report states.

According to the affidavit, some details in Gulley's story changed as he spoke with police, but the names of the people allegedly involved in the incident did not.

Gulley alleged that Tyrese Henry admitted to accidentally shooting Austin.

On Sept. 9, Arnold was arrested and told a similar story but denied being a part of the robbery.

Zykeail Gulley



Keaton Arnold

