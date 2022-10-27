Bentonville accepts up to $271,000 from Walton foundation to hire grant writer

BENTONVILLE -- Money from the Walton Family Foundation will allow the city to hire a grant writer.

The City Council on Tuesday night approved the plan.

The grant is up to $271,000 for three years and came at the recommendation of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton, according to council documents.

The city will receive $106,000 in late November, up to $90,000 in late January 2024 and up to $75,000 in late January 2025.

The purpose of the grant is to support the city in hiring a grant writer to pursue and write grants specifically targeted on infrastructure and public safety, according to council documents.

"Having a grant writer on staff with the city of Bentonville will allow the opportunity for us to compete for several grant opportunities from both private and government sources," said Debbie Griffin, director of administration. "This grant is funded 100% for year one, 90% for year two and 75% for year three, but it does require that grants are successfully received by the city in order for the funding to continue for years two and three."

The council also approved a change order with Crossland Heavy Contractors for construction services for widening Eighth Street from Southwest I Street to Southeast J Street. The cost of the change order will be $1.5 million, bringing the contract amount to $28.19 million, according to council documents.

The Eighth Street project will be done in seven phases from the intersection of Southwest I Street to its intersection with Southeast J Street, according to Dennis Birge, city transportation director. Phase one is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 22, he said.

Southeast J Street is one of the boundaries of the new Walmart home office campus that is under construction. Walmart will build the section of Eighth Street that will run through its campus, Birge said.

The council also approved a $219,219 bid from Milestone Construction for the purchase of materials, labor and services to construct sidewalks along Northwest Bella Vista Road to Oakwood Avenue and sidewalks along Northwest 15th Street from Bella Vista Road to the end of the existing sidewalk.