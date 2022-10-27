Sections
Bodies reexumed in Tulsa riot case

by The Associated Press | Today at 5:12 a.m.
Crews, community members and researchers pray over remains removed from an excavation site Wednesday at Oaklawn Cemetery while searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in Tulsa, Okla. (AP/Tulsa World/Mike Simons)

Some of the 19 bodies exhumed for testing in an effort to identify victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and then reburied in an Oklahoma cemetery were being removed again starting Wednesday to gather more DNA.

The latest exhumations of bodies, some of which were taken last year from Oaklawn Cemetery, will be followed by another excavation for additional remains.

“There were 14 of the 19 that fit the criteria for further DNA analysis,” city spokesperson Michelle Brooks said. “These are the ones that will be re-exhumed.” The 14 sets of remains were sent to Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Brooks said two sets have enough DNA recovered to begin sequencing.

The remains will be reburied at Oaklawn, where the previous reburial was closed to the public, drawing protests from about two dozen people who said they are descendants of massacre victims and should have been allowed to attend.

The forensics lab is seeking people who believe they are descendants of massacre victims to provide genetic material to help scientists find potential matches.

None of the remains recovered thus far are confirmed as victims of the massacre, in which more than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds were looted and a thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed.

Victims were never compensated; a pending lawsuit seeks reparations for the three remaining known survivors of the violence.

