Business news in brief

Walmart alliance lets

shoppers use points

Walmart Inc.'s new partnership with a financial services technology firm will let customers redeem their credit card rewards points at Walmart stores.

Fintech firm FIS said in a news release earlier this week that Walmart is joining its Premium Payback rewards program. That means customers using eligible cards will have the option at checkout to redeem the points as a discount on their purchase amount.

FIS, which is based in Jacksonville, Fla., didn't say when Walmart shoppers can start using the rewards program or which credit cards will be eligible.

The service will be available at all Walmart U.S. stores, FIS said. The Bentonville-based retailer has more than 4,700 stores nationwide.

"Our partnership with FIS makes paying with points as simple as a single prompt at the point of sale," said Mike Cook, senior vice president and assistant treasurer at Walmart.

Thousands of financial institutions representing more than 7,000 card rewards programs are enrolled in the Premium Payback program, FIS said. That makes its rewards program available to more than 45 million cardholders, the company said.

-- Serenah McKay

Bank-overdraft fee

crackdown deepens

The top U.S. consumer watchdog is cracking down further on some overdraft fees that banks charge.

Guidance announced Wednesday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is expected to deal a significant blow to banks that earn fees from the charges. The bureau has said some overdraft penalties amount to "junk fees," which are often shouldered by lower-income Americans with less money in their checking accounts.

The bureau said that its guidance was focused on overdraft fees registered even though consumers had enough money in their account at the time of a charge, as well as "the practice of indiscriminately charging depositor fees to every person who deposits a check that bounces."

According to the bureau, nearly three-quarters of overdraft fees are paid by people who are charged the penalty more than 10 times per year and typically have no more than a few hundred dollars in their account.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index rises slightly

to finish up at 791.2

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 791.2, up 1.13.

"Equities slid lower for the first time in four trading sessions despite a rate hike from the Bank of Canada below expectations as weak earnings from large technology companies weighed down the NASDAQ Composite Index over 2%," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.