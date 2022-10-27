Capitol & Scott: Arkansas' landmark legal battle over transgender care for minors

At the end of November, the second half of a trial challenging a law banning gender affirming health care for transgender minors will resume, during which the state will make its case that the law — known as Act 626 of 2021, The Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act — is in the best interest of adolescents.

The first week of the trial wrapped up Friday, Oct. 21, in Little Rock where U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. heard testimony from parents, their children and physicians who are challenging the law. Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union are representing the parents and children. Act 626 is not yet in effect after Moody issued a preliminary injunction last summer.

Democrat-Gazette federal courts reporter Dale Ellis covered last week’s proceedings. He joins Capitol & Scott host Lara Farrar to discuss highlights from plaintiff testimony, the significance of the case nationally and what likely will happen when the defense resumes testimony Nov. 28.

Catch up on the legal proceedings:

Trial will decide fate of Arkansas law banning transgender care for minors

Second day of transgender care trial features testimony by patients’ fathers

Teen’s testimony highlights third day of transgender care trial

State to finish putting on its case in transgender care trial late next month

State’s request to dismiss Arkansas transgender case denied, trial adjourns until late November

Let us know what topics would you like to hear about in future episodes: arkansasonline.com/capitol-and-scott/