BASEBALL

Cards' Wainwright back for 2023

Adam Wainwright will pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals next season, choosing to return for an 18th and final year with the club even as longtime teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head off into retirement.

The 41-year-old Wainwright informed the NL Central champions of his decision to return shortly after they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Wainwright did not pitch in either game in part because he had struggled with his delivery late in the season.

"I do tend to think the way the season ended led even more to me coming back," Wainwright said Wednesday, "because I just didn't like that. I don't like gong out like that. I wasn't performing like I know I should have been performing. Wasn't helping the team like I knew I should have been helping the team. We didn't win. I love my teammates."

"But looking back on it now, it just seemed like everything that happened led me to coming back one more year," he said.

Asked whether it would be just that -- one final year -- he replied: "Yes." But then Wainwright made it clear that he has no interest in answering questions about retirement every week, instead imploring folks to "just let me go out and pitch."

Wainwright finished 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 start, his first losing season in which he made at least 20 starts. He won just twice over his final six starts, though, and had a 7.22 ERA while dealing with what he called a "dead arm."

Wainwright earned $17.5 million on a one-year deal last season. Terms of his contract for 2023 have not been disclosed.