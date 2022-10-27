Carin Schoppmeyer: November fundraisers for Sunshine School, Jones Center, Oasis

FRIDAY

Top Chef NWA

Rogers Public Library Foundation

Oct. 28 6:30-11 p.m. -- Top Chef NWA to benefit the Rogers Public Library will be at Metro Appliances in Lowell. "The event is a culinary competition between first-class chefs who will prepare dishes with meticulous care, showcasing the quality of complex flavors, textures and color combinations. The winner is determined by a panel of esteemed judges plus we have a crowd vote as well. This is a very interactive event, with chefs conversing and demonstrating their amazing culinary skills," organizers say. The benefit will also include a live auction and raffle. A limited number of tickets are available for $75 for general admission, and VIP packages are available for $100. Information: (479) 621-1152 or rpl.foundation. All proceeds benefit the Rogers Public Library in support of library programs and services

NOVEMBER

Big Night Gala

Jones Center

4 6:30 p.m. -- The Jones Center will play host to the Big Night Gala: An Evening of Illusion, World of Possibilities at the center in Springdale. Organizers say the evening will "feature a beautifully prepared dinner, specialty cocktails with a magic twist, live entertainment that will blow you away and The Jones Center transformed in a way you've never seen it." Event co-chairmen are Bill Bowen of Tyson Foods and Laura Rush of Walmart. Attire is evening cocktail. Information: (479) 756-8090 or ajones@jonestrust.org.

Aiming for Zero luncheon

Project Zero

3 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. -- Project Zero will mark National Adoption Month with the Aiming for Zero benefit luncheon at Kindred North in Centerton. Organizers say: "The event will include lunch, dessert and guest speakers. We will be joined by our Executive Director Christie Erwin, as she shares the heart behind Project Zero and how local community members, leaders and businesses can participate in the wonderful work we are doing." Sponsorships are available. Information: projectzeroNWA@gmail.com or theprojectzero.org/events.php.

Light of Hope luncheon

Court Appointed Special Advocates Northwest Arkansas

3 noon -- Court Appointed Special Advocates Northwest Arkansas will host the annual Light of Hope luncheon at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Jason Nichol, Tyson Foods chief customer officer, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon. Information: (479) 725-2213 or courtney@nwacasa.org.

Purses with Purpose

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas

5 11 a.m.-1 p.m. -- Purses with Purpose to benefit Oasis of Northwest Arkansas will be held in the Shewmaker Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. The fundraiser will feature a silent auction of new designer handbags, gift baskets, accessories, holiday gifts and special experiences. Guest speakers, hors d'oeuvres, dessert and a raffle will also be included. Organizers say proceeds will help support Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, which provides "safe, sober transitional living and working community with mentoring for women in recovery from addiction, abuse and/or incarceration." Tickets are $30 for individuals or $100 for four. Information: Purses-With-Purpose.eventbrite.com or oasisforwomennwa.org.

In It to End It

Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County

5 6 p.m. -- The In It to End It fundraiser, formerly known as Sweetest Day, to benefit the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, will be held at the Acosta Building in Rogers. Kathryn McLay, president and CEO of Walmart, is the event chairwoman for the fundraiser, which will feature a silent auction, wine pull, music, food and drinks. Information: (479) 621-0385 or cacbentonco.com.

Red Shoe Shindig

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma

5 7-11 p.m. -- The 14th annual Red Shoe Shindig to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma will be held at the Wyndham Fort Smith City Center. "Join us in a world of pure imagination as Mercy, McDonald's, and Tyson present the 12th Annual Red Shoe Shindig, a semi-formal cocktail event (red shoes are strongly encouraged) with beautifully catered four-course dinner, specialty cocktails, entertainment, and an ultra-elite live auction," organizers say.

"Join us in propelling the mission of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma in the River Valley. All proceeds directly support our family-centered programs, such as the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the new Ronald McDonald House, both on the campus of Mercy, Fort Smith."

Information: (479) 756-5600 or emily@rmhcofarkoma.org.

NWA Holiday Market

Washington County Children's Safety Center

11 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and 12 9 a.m.-6 p.m. -- The Washington County Children's Safety Center will receive ticket sale proceeds from the fourth annual NWA Holiday Market at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The market will feature more than 150 vendor booths of gifts, decor, clothing, jewelry, health and beauty items, children's items and handcrafted goods. Admission is $5. Information: (479) 756-6954 or nwaholidaymarket.com.

Black Tie Bingo

Fort Smith Public Library

Black Tie Bingo

11 6:30-10:30 p.m. -- The Fort Smith Public Library Endowment Trust will play host to the 15th annual signature event, Black Tie Bingo. "A fabulous night of fine dining, exciting bingo games and outstanding raffle items in support of the Fort Smith Public Library Endowment Trust" is planned, organizers say. Tickets are $150 and must be purchased in advance. Information: (479) 783-0229, ext. 1142 or clong@fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dash for Dem0cracy

League of Women Voters of Washington County

12 9 a.m. -- The League of Women Voters of Washington County's second annual 5K and 1 mile Fun Run/Walk will take place at Veteran's Park in Fayetteville. Information: lwvarwc@gmail.com.

Light of Hope

Court Appointed Special Advocates Northwest Arkansas

15 7:30 a.m. -- Court Appointed Special Advocates Northwest Arkansas will host the annual "Light of Hope" breakfast at the Rogers Convention Center. Dacona Smith, Walmart US executive vice president and chief operations officer, will be the keynote speaker. Information: (479) 725-2213 or courtney@nwacasa.org.

National Philanthropy Day Virtual Celebration

Association of Fundraising Professionals Northwest Arkansas

16 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. -- The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will laud local philanthropists at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon at the Fayetteville Public Library. Organizers say: "National Philanthropy Day is a special day set aside in November to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy --and those people active in the philanthropic community -- to the enrichment of our world." Tickets are $40, and sponsorships are available for $250, $350, $500 and $1,000.

Art Show

Sunshine School and Development Center

17 5:30-7:30 p.m. -- The Art Show to benefit Sunshine School and Development Center in Bentonville will be at First National Bank in Bentonville. The show will feature works from Northwest Arkansas artists and children at the Sunshine School. Tickets are $25, and sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 636-3190 or info@nwasunshineschool.org.

Virtual Turkey Trot 5K for Heroes

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance

24 9 a.m. -- The 15th annual Turkey Trot 5K and Wild Gobbler 5K Adventure and 1-mile Fun Run/Walk, and virtual run will begin at the Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary's in Rogers. The Wild Gobbler will be a 5K race with five exercise stations throughout the course.

Organizers say virtual run participants may complete their runs at locations of their choosing. The event will benefit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance's programs to help veterans "get off the couch" and "re-engage in living an active, meaningful and productive life with a renewed sense of purpose." Registration is $15 for the fun run, $35 for the Turkey Trot and virtual race and $43 for the Wild Gobbler. Information: (479) 466-9713 or SheepDogIA.org.

HEROES NEVER FORGOTTEN Shana Kasparek sings the National Anthem on Saturday May 21 2022 to start the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance NWA Heroes Ruck and Rally walk at Veterans Park in Rogers. Routes of 5-kilometers and 1 mile were offered in the event that honored loved ones who have died, particularly military and first responders who died in the line of duty. Walkers carried posters of men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation. They also wrote names of loved ones they were honoring on placards and pinned them to shirts or caps for the walk. Many carried weighted backpacks. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance helps veterans and first responders and also deploys to natural distasters around the United States. Go to nwaonline.com/220522Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

