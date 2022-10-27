Grant, Dallas county work set Oct. 31

Arkansas 46 will be closed between Leola in Grant County and the Dallas County line on Oct. 31 to make repairs to drainage pipes underneath the roadway.

Weather permitting, crews will begin repair work at 8 a.m. One lane of traffic is expected to reopen at noon. Both lanes should be reopened by 4:30 p.m., according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured using Arkansas 229 to Carthage, then Arkansas 48 to Arkansas 9. Details: IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

NAACP elections online Nov. 15

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch won't conduct an in-person election as previously stated. The national office of the NAACP will conduct all branch elections via Election Buddy. The election for the Pine Bluff Branch will be held between 3-7 p.m. Nov. 15, according to a news release. All voters must have an email address or cell phone with internet access to receive an electronic ballot. Participants will only be able to vote if they have provided the Pine Bluff NAACP Branch with a valid email address and/or a cell phone number.

To vote in the election, a participant must be a member in good standing 30 days prior to Nov. 15.

Pleasant View, FCDC set fundraiser

Pleasant View Ministries and the Family Community Development Corp. (FCDC) will host a fundraiser Nov. 12. The rummage sale will be held from 8-11 a.m. at FCDC, 1001 N. Palm St., according to a news release. Details: For more information, contact Mattie Hollien Allen at 719.360.1523.

Deadline for EQIP funds Nov. 4

Arkansas farmers and landowners have until Nov. 4 to sign up for financial assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program for 2023, said Henry English, director of the Small Farm Program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.Offered through the Natural Resources Conservation Service, EQIP provides financial incentives to producers to improve their land by adding sustainable conservation practices, according to a news release. Farmers, ranchers and others interested in installing land-improving conservation practices on their operations should submit an EQIP application to their local NRCS office by the Nov. 4 deadline. The financial assistance producers may receive can range from 60 to 90 percent of the average cost of the practices. Payments are made after conservation practices and activities identified in an EQIP plan are implemented.

For assistance in selecting conservation practices to apply for or for help in filling out the EQIP application, individuals can contact the Small Farm Program at (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

Drug Take Back Day set Saturday

The 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and everyone is encouraged to drop off unwanted or unused medicines at area sites. The Prescription Drug Take Back event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find event sites and year-round drop-off locations visit ARTakeBack.org. Law enforcement officers will be available at collection sites across the state to collect and destroy pills in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, according to a news release. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Office of the State Drug Director, and law enforcement agencies across the state, to coordinate local drop-off events as part of Drug Take Back Day.Rutledge issued a list of medications that will be accepted at these events: opioids, such as oxycontin; stimulants, such as Adderall; depressants, such as Ativan; other prescription medications, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, pet medicines, medicated ointments and lotions, inhalers, liquid medicines in glass or leak-proof containers (up to 12 ounces); and medicine samples.Details: ARTakeBack.org. For consumer-related questions, call the Arkansas Attorney General's Office at (800) 482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.