Conway man charged after gunfire

Conway police on Wednesday announced via tweet the arrest of a man who is charged with three attempted murder counts and more than 40 more felonies after they said he opened fire on the residence of people he had a disagreement with the day before.

Officers arrested Keun Davis, 22, not long after they responded to a report of shots fired about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pyramid Drive.

Davis is charged with the trio of attempted capital murder charges as well as 42 felony counts of committing a terroristic act -- one count for each bullet that Davis is alleged to have fired at the home.