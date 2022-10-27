Marriage Licenses

Wesley Sylar, 31, and Chalese Anderson, 29, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Davidson, 24, and Samantha Walker, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Erin Redd, 35, and Mitchell Haskett, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Chase Matthews, 21, and Michala McPhink, 21, both of Conway.

Andrea Langley, 30, and Giles-Thomas Carter, 29, both of Maumelle.

Joseph Switzer, 42, and Landon Phillips, 25, both of Little Rock.

Jennifer Cooper, 43, and Bryan Kramer, 49, both of Little Rock.

Derek Gaylon, 26, and Katelyn Wade, 24, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

22-3794. China Loggins v. Devonti Loggins.

22-3799. James Ellington v. Barbara Ellington.

22-3802. Nionda Martin v. Joe Taylor.

22-3803. Laura McCalla-Anderson v. Joseph Anderson.

22-3804. Christopher Copeland v. Scotty Gee.

GRANTED

22-3178. Jonathon Clinton v. Erika Clinton.