The nation in brief: Israeli leader asked to address Congress

Israeli leader asked to address Congress

WASHINGTON -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been invited to address Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding, which congressional leaders called a "historic and joyous milestone."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., issued the invitation to Herzog in a letter Tuesday. They said the two nations have shared "an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values, and friendship."

The date for Herzog's address has not been set. The State of Israel was proclaimed May 14, 1948, and President Harry S. Truman recognized the new nation the same day. Pelosi and Schumer said Truman's swift action "has always been a point of pride for our Country."

"Across the decades, the United States Congress has been proud to stand in solidarity with Israel on a bipartisan and bicameral basis," Pelosi and Schumer wrote. "It is our hope that the Congress will have the opportunity to hear from you at this historic and joyous milestone in the success of the State of Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance."

Herzog began a two-day visit to Washington on Tuesday, meeting with Pelosi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and on Wednesday with President Joe Biden.

Death penalty out in journalist's killing

LAS VEGAS -- Prosecutors said they won't seek the death penalty against a former Las Vegas-area politician who pleaded innocent Wednesday to killing a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct.

"Not guilty, your honor," Robert Telles, a Democrat who has been stripped of his elected position, responded during his arraignment on an indictment in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Telles, 45, appeared with his new lawyer, Ryan Helmi, who was hired to replace deputy public defenders initially named to his case after Telles' declaration that he was unable to afford a lawyer.

The Review-Journal last week reported that Telles and his wife were making $20,500 per month and that he owns five rental houses in Hot Springs. Property records show the couple also owns a Las Vegas home with a taxable value above $320,000.

A trial date was not immediately set. Telles' next court date is Nov. 2.

Boat flips near Puerto Rico; 8 missing

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Authorities on Wednesday searched for at least eight migrants believed missing in waters near the historic area of Puerto Rico's capital.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the migrants were apparently aboard a boat that capsized in San Juan Bay on Tuesday night, according to two survivors from the Dominican Republic who were rescued.

The search comes amid a spike in human smuggling voyages departing from Haiti and the Dominican Republic as people flee poverty and violence.

From October 2021 through September 2022, the Coast Guard intercepted at least 88 such voyages. More than 1,700 Dominicans were detained, along with 444 Haitians and four Cubans.

U.S. sued over grouse protections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in parts of the Midwest that include one of the country's most prolific areas for oil and gas development.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Center for Biological Diversity says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is nearly five months late in releasing a final rule outlining protections for the lesser prairie chicken.

Once listed as a threatened species, the prairie chicken's habitat spans parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas -- including part of the oil-rich Permian Basin that straddles the New Mexico-Texas border.

Environmentalists have been pushing to reinstate federal protections for years. They consider the species severely threatened, citing lost and fragmented habitat as the result of energy development, livestock grazing, farming and the building of roads and power lines.

The Fish and Wildlife Service in 2021 proposed listing the southern population in New Mexico and the southern reaches of the Texas panhandle as endangered and those birds in the northern part of the species' range as threatened. It had a June 1 deadline.

"The oil and gas industry has fought for decades against safeguards for the lesser prairie chicken, and the Fish and Wildlife Service is late issuing its final rule," said Michael Robinson, a senior conservation advocate with the environmental group. "The agency has slow-walked every step, and these imperiled birds keep losing more habitat."

The species was once thought to number in the millions. Now, surveys show, the five-year average population across the entire range hovers around 30,000.

A little smaller and lighter in color than the greater prairie chicken, the lesser prairie chicken is known for spring courtship rituals that include flamboyant dances by the males and a cacophony of clucking.



