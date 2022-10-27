Drones hit rebel towns in Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya — Witnesses say that drone strikes in Ethiopia’s Oromia region killed several dozen civilians last week. The attacks in strongholds of the rebel Oromo Liberation Army came amid intensified fighting between federal forces and the outlawed group.

“I lost three of my brothers in a drone attack on Wednesday, Oct. 19,” said a witness who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety. “The attack happened around 12 p.m. in the Metta Welkite area. There was an earlier drone strike, and they went out to carry injured people to health centers. But they themselves were killed by a drone along with 20 others. My brothers were all students … [and] we buried their mutilated bodies.”

The deadliest drone strike occurred Sunday during a graduation ceremony in West Shewa’s Cobi County for members of the OLA, which Ethiopia has labeled a terrorist organization.

“Residents were told by the rebel group to attend the ceremony, so hundreds of people were there … [because] not attending the event was not an option,” an engineer who witnessed the aftermath of the attack said. “What I saw some 20 minutes after the attack was a carnage. Women, children, the elderly and some members of the rebel group were killed.”



