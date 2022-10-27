El Dorado coming on strong

Last year was the best season in a decade for El Dorado. The Wildcats rattled off nine wins after a 2-2 start to finish 11-2 and won their 10th state championship to cap the season.

This year hasn't been quite as favorable for El Dorado (4-4, 4-3 6A-East), but fourth-year coach Steven Jones isn't too worried about the regular-season record now that his team has secured a spot in the Class 6A playoffs.

"You want to try to win every single game that you play," Jones said. "But the biggest deal is to secure a playoff spot and we've done that. ... We're playing our best ball right now and just looking at our team, specifically our defense, we're really hitting our stride and I'm excited about Week 11."

With a 37-19 win over Sylvan Hills in its last outing, El Dorado locked up -- at worst -- the No. 5 seed out of the 6A-East.

Depending on the results over the final two weeks of the regular season, the Wildcats could also be the No. 4 seed. El Dorado will likely face either Russellville or Little Rock Christian in the first round of the playoffs.

Similar to last season, El Dorado got off to a slow start to the year, losing three of its first four.

Since then, the Wildcats have won three of four games, with their lone loss coming by seven points.

"Consistency is the biggest thing," Jones said about the difference between the two stretches. "We've been inconsistent on both sides of the ball, really throughout the first half of the season. But with game repetitions and playing against good opponents, we've improved drastically since our first game. We have the ability to put together a run [in the playoffs]."

El Dorado had an offense loaded with talented players last season, but with quarterback Sharmon Rester and receivers Jackie Washington and Kamron Bibby graduating, the holdovers from the state championship team have had to step up.

Senior wide receiver DeAndra Burns Jr., an Arkansas State University commit, has been at the forefront of El Dorado's recent win streak. He's flown up the state receiving leaderboard and is now sitting sixth overall with 864 yards to go with 11 touchdowns.

Senior running back Shadrious Plummer has carried over his solid production from last season. He has rushed for 998 yards and 16 touchdowns.

"Shadarious Plummer and DeAndra Burns are two of the most talented skill players in the state," Jones said. "So just getting them the ball as much as possible, be it between the tackles with Shadarious or out in space with DeAndra, as long as we continue to find creative ways to do that, we're going to have a chance to win."

With the likes of Burns and Plummer and emergent quarterback John Brooks Elia, Jones said he's confident in his group in a win-or-go-home playoff game.

"It gives our staff a ton of confidence knowing that we have guys that can make plays, and knowing that the things that we do or the things that we call are going to be successful because of the buy-in of the players, and their confidence and just going out and making plays and not thinking about it," Jones said.

Conway Christian

Putting it together

Justin Kramer wouldn't have blamed anyone for leaving.

Following double-digit win seasons and quarterfinal runs in 2017 and 2018, Conway Christian has hit the lowest of lows.

The Eagles won three games in 2019, went winless in 2020 and won one game in 2021.

Now in 2022, Conway Christian is one win away from its first conference title since 2018.

The Eagles (6-2, 4-0 2A-1) are led by four seniors who have been a part of all three of those losing seasons. Put them with a crop of juniors and 16 sophomores, and you have a team that Kramer thinks is ahead of schedule.

"We feel like we're ahead of schedule to a point," Kramer said. "So in some ways, it's kind of a win-win for us, because you get some experience of playing for a conference championship, and there's definitely pressure, but maybe not quite as much as there would be if we had a team full of seniors.

"So just for our seniors to get a chance to play in a game that has relevance, that matters, I think is a great testament to them. Then just the building for the future of the younger guys and the experience that they're gonna get to build off of. It's a fun combination of things."

Heading into this season, Kramer's overall record at Conway Christian was 25-30. He said winning games, and keeping a winning record was just a part of his job description and not the totality of it. For his assistants and some former players, Kramer said he knows that sticking around a program that won four games in three years isn't for everybody, so he understands why some left.

Conway Christian hosts Bigelow on Friday with both teams undefeated in conference play.

"I think the atmosphere right now is just really good," Kramer said. "It's something that's kind of fun to be a part of, and some guys are making some tough choices to stay in, and to build [this program] and to grow it. It's just a sense of 'Wow, we did it. We endured and we did it.' And now they're reaping some of the benefits. We've got a lot of work to do, we know that we're not there, but it's fun to at least get to see over the edge a little bit."

Star City

Late open date

There have been plenty of scheduling quirks around the state this year.

Alma and Van Buren kicked off the season on a Tuesday back in August. Rector played three games in eight days in October and now with the season coming to a close, some teams' regular seasons will be shutting down sooner than most.

That's the boat Star City (8-1, 6-1 4A-8) is in. With the 4A-8 conference having nine teams, one team was scheduled for a bye week each of the final nine weeks of the season. For Star City, that means a bye for the last week of the season.

Only two teams in the Class 4A playoffs get a bye in the first round, the winners of 4A-1 and 4A-2, so Star City Coach Chris Vereen plans on treating it like one.

"Everybody had a bye week and it just so happened we drew ours [in] Week 10," Vereen said. "But honestly, we think it's a good thing because we're gonna get to go scout somebody next Friday night. So actually, it's actually kind of like drawing a bye in the playoffs."

Having lost to Warren (7-1, 6-0) in overtime on Sept. 15, Star City is all but guaranteed the No. 2 seed out of the 4A-8 conference, setting up a matchup with the No. 4 seed out of the 4A-3.

Vereen has averaged 5.5 wins per season in his four previous years in charge of the Bulldogs. So to be 8-1, with a favorable playoff matchup on the horizon, is exactly what he said has been the most fun he's had at Star City.

"It's been unbelievable. This is why coaches get in the business," Vereen said. "Just to see kids perform and achieve what they're capable of. It has been a fun ride."