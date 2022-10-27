The world in brief: Germany advances marijuana legalization

Germany advances marijuana legalization

BERLIN -- Germany's health minister unveiled a plan Wednesday to decriminalize the possession of up to about 1 ounce of cannabis and to allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes in a controlled market.

Berlin will check with the European Union's executive commission whether the plan approved by the German government is in line with EU laws and would proceed with legislation "on this basis" only if it gets the green light, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

Lauterbach said the new rules could serve as "a model for Europe." Realistically, they won't take effect before 2024, he said.

The plan calls for cannabis to be grown under license and sold to adults at licensed outlets to combat the black market, Lauterbach said. Individuals would be allowed to grow up to three plants, and to buy or possess 20 to 30 grams of marijuana.

If the legislation comes as planned, "this would be, on the one hand, the most liberal cannabis legalization project in Europe, and on the other hand it would also be the most tightly regulated market," Lauterbach said.

The minister, who himself was long skeptical about cannabis legalization, argued that the current system isn't working, with consumption rising and the illegal market flourishing. He said 4 million people in Germany, a nation of 83 million, used cannabis last year and a quarter of 18- to 24-year-olds have used it.

Finnish lawmakers ease abortion access

HELSINKI -- Lawmakers have approved a legislative change that will ease the process of getting an abortion in Finland, which currently has the Nordic region's strictest abortion law, dating back to 1970 and seen by many citizens as outdated.

Finland's 200-seat Eduskunta legislature on Wednesday voted by a wide margin 125-41 in favor of a change that will, among other things, abolish the need for approval from two doctors to terminate a pregnancy.

Under the amended law, likely to take effect early 2023, approval from one doctor will be enough to undergo abortion.

In addition, a pregnant woman's request for a termination will be sufficient to obtain the medical procedure without needing to provide further reasons -- for instance on social and economic standing -- up until the 12th week of pregnancy.

"The reform of the Abortion Act is a much-needed update to the clearly outdated legislation," lawmaker Saara-Sofia Siren from the conservative National Coalition Party told Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

She said the amendment, which enjoyed cross-party support in Parliament, is about the fundamental right of women to decide about themselves, their bodies and their lives.

The legislative reform is based on a citizens' initiative which collected the required 50,000 signatures in 2020 for the issue to be dealt with by lawmakers.

Mexico eliminating daylight saving time

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's Senate approved a bill Wednesday to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities.

The Senate approved the measure on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. Those who opposed the measure said that less daylight in the afternoon could affect opportunities for children and adults to get exercise.

The bill already passed the lower house of Congress and now goes President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to be signed into law.

The law would go into effect Sunday, when Mexico is scheduled to turn clocks back for the last time.

Previously, Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer had said Mexico should return to "God's clock," or standard time, arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people's health.

The measure would mean darkness falling an hour earlier on summer afternoons.

Egypt's raises monthly minimum wage

CAIRO -- Egypt's prime minister on Wednesday announced a $15.20 increase in the minimum monthly wage, as average Egyptians have suffered from soaring prices in recent months.

In a news conference, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly announced the increase to over $152, up from $137.

It was the fourth increase of the minimum wage since President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi took office in 2014. It came as the government faces towering financial and economic challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine.

The prime minister also announced an increase of $15.25 in pensions and bonuses for civil servants.

The government, he also said, will not increase electricity bills until June next year. It will also offer financial support to some businesses hurt by the global economic crisis to avoid furloughs, Madbouly said. He did not elaborate.

Wednesday's measures are meant to ease the burdens of Egyptians hurt by the current global economic crisis, he said. Already, middle-class and poor Egyptians have suffered from painful austerity measures in recent years since the government embarked on ambitious economic reforms.



