For Little Rock

Who says we have to throw the bums out? What if they aren't bums? What if they're so impressive that even inky wretches find themselves inspired?

Several members of Little Rock's board of directors find themselves in re-election bids this year. These folks, and at least one of their challengers, make us wonder why Little Rock has any problems whatsoever. If we just had more parents and cops and teachers and citizens--and local politicians--like this, Little Rock would be Shangri-La.

Let's start in Ward 1. Because it's Ward 1.

Way back in 2003, Virgil Miller Jr. was featured in this newspaper's High Profile section. That Sunday, his was the profile with the big 8X10 picture out front, with a full story by Helaine Freeman (now Helaine Williams), and the bio box on the jump, in which the featured person answers a few of the paper's questions. One of the bullet points: "What is it that nobody can get me to do?"

Virgil Miller's answer: Get me to run for political office.

But that was 2003. Things change. Thank goodness!

Virgil Miller, if given an hour, would have a body running through a brick wall. There must be some football coach in him somewhere. Or preacher. Or both. He takes over a room. And doesn't let it go until he's finished, thank you, and by then you've agreed with him completely and are looking for that brick wall to take down.

Everybody on the board of directors, he says, wants the same things--and those things are probably what the mayor wants, and what the people want. They want safety. They want Little Rock to be a strong place. They want a progressive city.

"We've got to beef up the number of officers we have right now," Director Miller told us. "We know it's a challenge. As people are coming in the front door, [police] are retiring. It's a tough job."

The city has challenges with the homeless. And challenges giving the kids something to do. But Director Miller doesn't blame the mayor as much as the form of government that makes the mayor more or less a weak officer in a city that has problems. He says citizens owe it to their city to change the government, instead of looking for somebody to blame when things go wrong.

Mr. Miller's background is banking. He has the credentials that every city board needs in at least one member: finances. We're happy to endorse him.

Over in Ward 5, vice mayor Lance Hines is running for re-election, too.

You might remember his name because he got in so much trouble recently with his comments against crime policies that amounted to "hug-a-thug." He did apologize. But we wonder now, and wondered then, if a large part of Little Rock didn't agree with him anyway.

Lance Hines seems in the problem-solving business. And the problem in Little Rock, just now, is crime.

"I'm a big fan of the broken window theory," he told us. And too many criminals, even on the outskirts of the city, think they can get away with anything here, because of the city's reputation. That must be changed.

The mayor has said he did not defund the police, but Director Hines says the city's police department has fallen behind the attrition rate. Little Rock has problems with panhandlers and those so-called "carivans" that involve people tearing up the streets. The city should ask for help from other police agencies, he said, because the people spinning out on the weekends are from a 60-mile radius of Little Rock.

And not only that, but:

"We're going to set the murder rate" record this year. "It's hurting us. It's hurting us recruiting-wise."

Director Hines says he'll work toward a fully staffed LRPD, faster response times, and easing congestion on the streets. Among other things. His knowledge of the issues recommends him. As do we.

Now for dessert.

It has been several election cycles, maybe more than several, since we have been impressed as much with two candidates in the same exact race. This time in Little Rock's Ward 6.

Andrea Lewis has a résumé as long as the most ancient of politicians. But she's a newcomer. The incumbent, Doris Wright, will tell you she's an older lady (and has), but she seems to have the energy of somebody half her age.

In this race, we're only 99 percent certain of this: You'll vote for the candidate that you talk to last. Because both of these ladies have such fire, such happy warrior spirits, that they make you want to sign up for their campaigns.

Doris Wright takes your hand and leads you to a city with better youth sports, better neighborhoods without stigmas, better branding for the city, "violence interrupters" to guide our youth, locally identifiable infrastructure improvements and better community centers. Andrea Lewis takes you to kids' savings accounts, food bank drives, financial literacy, drug-free streets, community policing and clean neighborhoods.

We give the nod, if we must, to Doris Wright because of her experience in government. Or maybe because we talked to her last.

But here's our best recommendation in this race, which is more considered than others this season:

Whomever loses this contest should run for Legislature.