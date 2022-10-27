FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Halloween events

Today

A Taste of Rogers -- With small bites, desserts and beverages prepared by local chefs, 5-7 p.m., Founders Plaza Terrace, 5001 S. Founders Way in Rogers. $25. rogerslowell.com.

Trunk or Treat -- With decorated trunks, treats and games provided by Baptist Health and others, 5:30-7:30 p.m., northwest employee parking lot on the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street next to Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Opening Reception -- For the JBU Art Faculty Exhibition, 6-7:30 p.m., Windgate Visual Art East Main Gallery in Siloam Springs. Exhibit open through Dec. 17. Free. Email AShirley@jbu.edu.

The Elk River Haunted Float -- Floats start at sundown through Oct. 31, 324 Canoe Camp Lane, Pineville, Mo. $25-$40. facebook.com/TheElkRiverHauntedFloat

"Pride and Prejudice" -- Presented by Aquila Theatre, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

"Detroit '67" -- The civil rights movement captured in one moment in one city, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Nov. 6, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27-$57; digital streaming also available. theatre2.org.

Friday

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fall Fest -- With a costume contest, face painting, food trucks and a screening of "E.T.," 5:30-8 p.m., NorthWest Arkansas Community College campus in Bentonville. Free. nwacc.edu/FallFest.

"Almost, Maine" -- A set of nine vignettes about love under the Northern Lights, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 2 p.m. Oct. 30, again Nov. 3-6, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Art Night Out -- Fashion Party, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Halloween Extravaganza -- 10 a.m. to noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Be sure to wear your costume. faylib.org.

Family Halloween Celebration -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

A Morning With Suzanne Woods Fisher -- Community event with book sale and signing, 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Plants That Kill, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

DeathRay Illustration + Print Expo -- Visual storytelling expo featuring Brian Biggs, Aaron Kuder, John Lucas, Benji Nate and several local artists, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $5. deathrayexpo.com.

Halloween Art Lab -- Pasta skeletons, painted rocks & more, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Prices vary. usingart.org.

Treat Street in Bella Vista -- With carnival games, face painting, a "selfie" photo booth and more, noon-2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. www.bvpl.org.

Halloween Hoopla -- With food, drinks, candy, prizes and games, noon-2 p.m., River Park Events Building, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. fortsmithparks.com.

Springdale Halloween Fest -- With candy, a pumpkin drop, carnival games and more, 4-7 p.m., downtown Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Police Department and Parks and Recreation.

Old Fashioned Halloween Party -- With fortune telling, treats, games, prizes, costume contest, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. bellavistamuseum.org.

Zombie Crawl -- Dress up like a zombie or zombie hunters, 6 p.m., register in front of the Eureka Springs Public Library at 194 Spring St. starting at 4 p.m. Each participant must bring two cans of food. Family-friendly. eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com.

Halloween on Main -- With a zombie crawl at 6 p.m. and a costume parade at 6:45 p.m., 614 Main St. in Van Buren. facebook.com/oldtownvanburen.

