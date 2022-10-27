GAC pair included in rankings

The first official NCAA Division II regional rankings were released earlier this week, and two of the top teams in the Great American Conference are included.

Both No. 4 Ouachita Baptist (8-0, 8-0) and No. 21 Harding (6-2, 6-2) were listed in Super Region 3 as under consideration, which is a new format adopted by the NCAA this season for the division.

The initial set of rankings have 10 teams from each of the four regions inserted in alphabetical order. However, the next edition, which will be unveiled Monday, will have the programs ranked numerically in order.

In all, the top seven teams from the regions advance to the playoffs, and both OBU and Harding appear to be in prime spots to receive berths as long as each keep winning.

The Super Region 3 is comprised of teams from the Great American Conference, Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Great Lakes Valley Conference and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

OBU is one of four undefeated teams in the region, along with top-ranked Grand Valley State (Mich.), No. 5 Pittsburg State (Kan.) and No. 18 Davenport (Mich.). There are three ballclubs with just one loss, including defending champion and No. 7 Ferris State (Mich), while Harding, Emporia State (Kan.) and Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) are all saddled with two defeats.

The rankings will be released for the remainder of the regular season until the playoff selections are announced at 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Once the 28 postseason teams are determined, 12 first-round games – three in each region – will be played the following week, with the top seed from each of the regions receiving a bye into the second round.

HENDERSON STATE

Back to normal

On Oct. 15, Xavier Malone was held without a touchdown for the first time this season in Henderson State's 15-14 upset of Harding.

The senior made sure that didn't happen in the Reddies' next game.

Malone had season highs in catches (10) and receiving yards (207) and scored twice to help Henderson State (6-2, 6-2) beat Arkansas Tech 35-19 on homecoming. The Mississippi native also torched the Wonder Boys a year ago when he caught 9 passes for 200 yards with a touchdown in a 41-38 win.

With his most recent haul, Malone needs just 11 yards to reach 1,000. He ranks second in the GAC in receiving yards (989) and receiving touchdowns (11). Those marks are also second nationally to Southeastern Oklahoma State wideout Marquis Gray.

The Reddie heroics didn't end with Malone. Quarterback Andrew Edwards threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns, Korien Burrell ran for 144 yards and two scores, and defensive end Catrell Wallace, who was named the GAC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Harding, garnered the league's special teams' honor after blocking a punt in the first quarter.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

Still not enough

Not even an eye-opening outburst from its offense could stop the bleeding for the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Saturday.

The Boll Weevils had a season-high 563 yards but never led in a 56-43 loss to Harding. The 43 points were also the most points UAM (3-5, 3-5) has scored in a defeat since it scored 46 in a 10-point setback to Harding in 2017. The total yardage output also topped the 538 yards the Boll Weevils had in their season-opening 40-26 victory over Southern Nazarene.

Still, a win wasn't in the cards for UAM, which has dropped four consecutive games. It also endured four-game losing streaks in 2021 and 2019.

Backup quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter threw for 266 yards, ran for 33 and accounted for 4 touchdowns for Boll Weevils in the loss. Two receivers – Caleb Jacobs and LaCedric Smith – also finished with more than 100 yards receiving each.

The Boll Weevils will attempt to snap out of their funk Saturday against Southeastern (Okla.) State.

ARKANSAS TECH

Welcomed sight

With its run game grounded, Arkansas Tech went with the next best thing to keep pace with Henderson State for a while.

Quarterback Jack Grissom completed 21 of 35 passes for a career-high 305 yards, but it wasn't enough as the Wonder Boys were beaten 35-19.

The setback was the second in a row for Arkansas Tech (3-5, 3-5), but Grissom's day served as a bright spot for the Wonder Boys.

The redshirt senior transferred from Mississippi College in 2019 and hadn't saw much on-field action until he came on late in a rout against Ouachita Baptist on Sept. 17. He earned the starting nod on Oct. 1 against Southern Nazarene and hasn't relinquished it since.

Grissom's previous high in passing yardage was 197 during a 34-13 win over Oklahoma Baptist, but he shattered that mark by the midway point of the third quarter against Henderson State. He also notched his first rushing touchdown of his career in the second quarter.

HARDING

Defensive stalwart

Harding may have given up a season-high in points last week during its trip to the University of Arkansas at Monticello, but the Bisons got a big game from a sophomore that allowed them to pull away in the second half.

Clark Griffin recorded seven tackles, six of which were solo, but it was his 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the third quarter that gave No. 21 Harding (6-2, 6-2) a three-touchdown cushion and opened the doors for a victory.

The fumble return tied a school record for Harding, which beat UAM for the 11th consecutive time. Griffin's performance was also good enough to notch GAC Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

The 5-9, 185-pound linebacker leads the team with 48 tackles. Griffin also has 3.5 tackles for losses.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Short on points

The last thing Southern Arkansas wanted to do was get in a shootout with the nation's highest-scoring team, but that's precisely what happened last week in El Dorado, and the result wasn't good for the Muleriders.

Ouachita Baptist scored nine touchdowns in rolling to a 63-31 victory in the Murphy USA Classic. It was the third time the Tigers eclipsed the 60-point mark this season.

The teams accounted for more than 1,000 yards of offense, with OBU rolling up 519. But SAU (3-5, 3-5) put up a fight for as long as it could while missing out on a few other scoring opportunities that could have possibly made the game closer.

The Muleriders held a 14-7 lead in the opening quarter before the Tigers, who average more than 48 points per game, scored 21 of the final 24 points of the first half. SAU had the ball inside OBU's 20 on two other occasions before halftime, but those drives ended in a missed field goal and a turnover on downs. The Muleriders were also held scoreless on the game's last possession after reaching the Tigers' 16.