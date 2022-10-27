Get to know: 4-star target Tylen Singleton

ESPN 4-star junior safety Tylen Singleton took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in March, and it appears he will return for a game this season.
Singleton, 6-2, 190 pounds, of Many, La., has offers from the Razorbacks, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and other schools.
ESPN also rates him the No. 5 safety and No. 60 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 2 junior recruit in Louisiana.
Singleton said he plans to attend an Arkansas game in November. He has led the Tigers to a undefeated 7-0 record this season.
He had 75 tackles, 4 for lost yardage, 1 sack, 4 interceptions and 2 returned for touchdowns as a sophomore.
Nickname: Tydolla
Favorite thing about playing DB: Trash talking
Funniest football moment: My teammate ran me over one time
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Running my own clothing brand
Must-watch TV: Dragon Ball Z
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Strength
Pet peeve: Eating loud
Hidden talent: Don’t have one
Your favorite fast-food chain: Taco Bell
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Crawfish
Something I will never eat again: Pig feet
Favorite junk food: Gummy bears
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Gummy bears
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Pig feet
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Kendall Jenner
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Cancun
I’m terrified of: Spiders
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: During a movie
Love or hate horror movies: Love
Cat or dog: Dog
Do you think aliens exist: Yes
I get emotional when: I don’t really get sad
Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok
Best advice I’ve received: Don’t go with the flow, because dead fish go with the flow, and you’re not a dead fish
Role model: My brother Jalen
Three words to describe me: Funny, respectful, outgoing
People would be surprised I: Don’t like watching NFL football games