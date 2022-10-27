Get to know: 4-star target Tylen Singleton

ESPN 4-star junior safety Tylen Singleton took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in March, and it appears he will return for a game this season.

Singleton, 6-2, 190 pounds, of Many, La., has offers from the Razorbacks, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and other schools.

ESPN also rates him the No. 5 safety and No. 60 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 2 junior recruit in Louisiana.

Singleton said he plans to attend an Arkansas game in November. He has led the Tigers to a undefeated 7-0 record this season.

He had 75 tackles, 4 for lost yardage, 1 sack, 4 interceptions and 2 returned for touchdowns as a sophomore.

Nickname: Tydolla

Favorite thing about playing DB: Trash talking

Funniest football moment: My teammate ran me over one time

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Running my own clothing brand

Must-watch TV: Dragon Ball Z

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Strength

Pet peeve: Eating loud

Hidden talent: Don’t have one

Your favorite fast-food chain: Taco Bell

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Crawfish

Something I will never eat again: Pig feet

Favorite junk food: Gummy bears

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Gummy bears

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Pig feet

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Kendall Jenner

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Cancun

I’m terrified of: Spiders

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: During a movie

Love or hate horror movies: Love

Cat or dog: Dog

Do you think aliens exist: Yes

I get emotional when: I don’t really get sad

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok

Best advice I’ve received: Don’t go with the flow, because dead fish go with the flow, and you’re not a dead fish

Role model: My brother Jalen

Three words to describe me: Funny, respectful, outgoing

People would be surprised I: Don’t like watching NFL football games