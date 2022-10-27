Getting it straight

U.S. House of Representatives member Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs holds a bachelor's of science in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. A graphic that ran in Monday's editions included incorrect information about his educational background.