Google’s parent firm sees growth slow

Summertime revenue growth at Google's corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the covid-19 pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago, with advertisers clamping down on spending and bracing for a potential recession.

Alphabet Inc., which owns an array of smaller technology companies in addition to Google, posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a 6% increase from the same period last year, according to the company.

The gain marked the first time Alphabet's year-over-year quarterly revenue has risen by less than 10% since the April-June period of 2020. At that time, the advertisers that generate most of its revenue pulled in their reins amid economic uncertainty caused by widespread lockdowns during the pandemic's early months.

Google's ad sales weakened even more dramatically than Alphabet's overall revenue; ad revenue totaled $54.5 billion, up just 2% from the same time last year, Alphabet reported Tuesday.

The revenue slowdown also created a drag on Alphabet's profits. The Mountain View, Calif., company earned $13.9 billion, or $1.06 per share, a 27% drop from the same period last year, according to the company.

Revenue and earnings per share fell below projections of analysts surveyed by FactSet. Overall, shares of Alphabet have plummeted by more than 30% this year, erasing about $560 billion in shareholder wealth.

With revenue decelerating, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, "We're sharpening our focus on a clear set of product and business priorities."

MICROSOFT PROFIT DIPS 14%

Microsoft Corp. reported a 14% drop in profit Tuesday for the July-September quarter compared with the same period last year, reflecting a weak market for personal computers affecting its Windows business.

The company reported quarterly net income of $17.6 billion, or $2.35 per share, which still slightly beat Wall Street expectations despite undershooting last year's results.

The Redmond, Wash.-based software-maker posted revenue of $50.1 billion in the quarter, up 11% from last year, also beating expectations.

Analysts expected Microsoft to earn $2.31 per share on revenue of $49.7 billion for the quarter.

Microsoft's personal computing business, centered on its Windows software, was widely expected to take a hit given economic uncertainties such as inflation. In addition, many consumers bought new devices during the covid-19 pandemic, helping crimp demand.

The company gets licensing revenue from PC manufacturers who install its Windows operating system on their products. Revenue from those licenses dropped 15% in the quarter, Microsoft reported Tuesday.

Worldwide shipments of personal computers declined almost 20% in the quarter from the same time last year, according to market research firm Gartner, which said it was the steepest decline since it began tracking the PC market in the mid-1990s.

A disappointing back-to-school sales season for new computers also contributed to a fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year decline, Gartner said. Microsoft made up for some of the Windows-related losses through the strength of its cloud-computing services, supplied to big businesses and other institutions.

Revenue from that segment grew 20% from the same time last year to $20.3 billion, making it the largest source of Microsoft's sales and growth during the period.

The second-largest business segment, made up of productivity-related software such as the Office suite of work products, grew 9% to $16.5 billion in revenue.

META POSTS 4% DECLINE

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. reported Wednesday that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter, also hurt by falling advertising revenue amid competition.

The quarter's weak results raised fresh questions about whether Meta's plans to spend $10 billion a year on the metaverse -- a concept for a digital world that doesn't quite exist yet and possibly never will -- is prudent.

The Menlo Park, Calif., company earned $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. That's down 52% from $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.90 per share, on average, according to FactSet. Revenue fell 4% to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion, slightly higher than the $27.4 billion that analysts had predicted.

Some of the company's investors are concerned Meta is spending too much money and confusing people with its focus on the metaverse, a virtual-, mixed- and augmented-reality concept that few people understand -- while it also grapples with a weakening advertising business.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Liedtke, Barbara Ortutay and Matt O'Brien of The Associated Press.