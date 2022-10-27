Gwen Rockwood: What’s that smell? Disaster, if you have WCSS

I have a condition many parents suffer from: Worst Case Scenario Syndrome or WCSS. It's not in the official book of diseases because I just made it up, but that doesn't make it any less real. Make no mistake -- it is real, and I have the freshly sprouted gray hairs to prove it.

This sanity-threatening condition reared its paranoid head last week. When I sat down in my home office to begin the day's work, I smelled a faint but distinctive smell of something burning. It smelled hot and almost chemical, the way an overworked engine might smell before bursting into flames.

I walked around the room, sniffing the printer, computer, lamp, modem and television, but I couldn't find the source. I unplugged everything, just to be safe.

An hour later, the smell had intensified. That's when my internal light bulb went off, and I realized the problem might be overhead -- in the light bulb. I looked up and eyed the ceiling-mounted light fixture. What if some faulty electrical wiring was causing sinister sparks to ignite within the walls and ceiling?

So, I did what I imagine any concerned woman would do. I climbed up onto my desk and sniffed as close to the light fixture as possible, and then I climbed back down and called my husband.

Me: "Honey, there's a bad smell in my office, and I think it might be an electrical fire."

Him: "What? Do you see smoke?"

Me: "Well, no, there's no smoke but there's a terrible smell -- like a mix of chemicals burning. The weird thing is that I can only smell it in my office."

Him: "Did you check all the electrical outlets?"

Me: "Yes, and I unplugged everything in this room, but the smell is getting worse. I think it might be in the light fixture on the ceiling. I got as close to it as I could so I could sniff it."

Him: "You sniffed a light fixture? Did you use a ladder?"

Me: "Well, no, I climbed up on the desk, but you're missing the point. I'm not sure that's where the smell is coming from, but I turned the light switch off, just in case."

Him: "OK, well, let's see if the smell gets better now that the light is off."

Me: "But I've got to go run errands. What if the house catches fire while I'm gone?"

Him: "I don't think that's going to happen."

Me: "You don't think we should call an electrician to come out here and check it?"

Him: "We will if we need to, but let's try to pinpoint what it is first."

Me: "OK, but I'm telling you something is catching on fire in the ceiling."

I wanted to go on record so that if the house suddenly turned into a scene from the movie "Backdraft," I could issue a stern "I told you so" as we sifted through the charred remains of family memories.

After running errands, I returned home, thankful it was still standing and not smoldering. I walked into the office hoping the smell had dissipated, but it was even stronger! Charlie, our intrepid Beagle, trotted along beside me and went immediately to the trash can by my desk where he stopped and sniffed.

Following his lead, I leaned over and sniffed the trash can, too. And that's when I saw it -- a discarded bag of microwave popcorn with blackened kernels inside. Suddenly the memory of our daughter bringing the burnt bag of popcorn to me the day before reentered my mind. I'd tossed it in the trash without a second thought.

And just so you know, burnt popcorn on Day 2 smells like an electrical fire. But before you have the fire trucks come screeching up to your house, you should probably empty the trash and open a window. Worst Case Scenario Syndrome can be embarrassing.

Gwen Rockwood is a syndicated freelance columnist. Email her at gwenrockwood5@gmail.com. Her book is available on Amazon.