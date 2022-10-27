DEAR HELOISE: When I pull plastic wrap off the roll, it gets all wrinkled and clingy, and is hard to straighten out. I accidentally unrolled it on a newspaper and found it much more manageable and easier to use. I now keep a folded piece of parchment paper in the drawer with the wrap just for that purpose.

-- Dan Logan, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Thank you for all you do. I read that one of your readers had a problem with USPS mail theft. I suggest using a free service from the USPS, available for most addresses in the U.S. The service is called "Informed Delivery" and will email you when your mail is coming. It also tracks U.S. postal package deliveries.

The email displays scans of your incoming mail and routing numbers for any packages that get delivered. Unfortunately, it won't prevent theft, but you will know what's coming and can make a report if something is missing. The information can be found at the following web address: informeddelivery.usps.com/.

-- A Reader,

Bakersfield, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I enter doctors' numbers and addresses into my phone as: "zDr. Smith -- Personal Care" or "zDr. Jones -- Dentist."

Then, another entry for the benefit of someone else who may need it when using my phone: "Doctors -- look under Z." It makes it easier to find them without cluttering up all the D's, and it helps with remembering who does what.

-- Carl Huber,

Port Charlotte, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: You printed a comment regarding the loud background music on various TV shows. I thoroughly agree. The music simply is not necessary. But if the producer feels there must be music, it should be barely audible. Keep up the good work.

-- P.A. Almquist,

Marshall, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: A lot of the smell from the dishwasher comes from scum buildup in the door jam's gasket areas. I spray bleach there once month. Works wonders.

-- Mark H., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy your columns and wanted to share my daughter's ideas that have helped me. On my cellphone, I create a contact called "Me." I have a thread of messages with that contact, and this is where I type out my grocery list, doctor's appointments or anything I need a reminder for. And I just delete a message after I'm done with it.

-- Diane J.,

Steubenville, Ohio

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com