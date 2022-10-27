Hogs hear from RB this season

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas tailback Raheim Sanders has never been a big talker, but he's starting to come out of his shell after powering for an SEC-best 870 rushing yards though seven games to rank eighth in the country.

Sanders, who is averaging 124.3 rushing yards per game, is on pace to accumulate 1,491 rushing yards through 12 games, a total that would slot him at fourth on the school's single-season rushing chart behind two big seasons from Darren McFadden (1,830 in 2007; 1,647 in 2006) and Alex Collins' 1,577 yards in 2015.

Sanders and the Razorbacks face the SEC's worst run defense on Saturday at Auburn. The Tigers' 204.4 rushing yards per game, including 448 by Ole Miss and 292 by Georgia in their past two games.

"Very serious kid. I mean very serious," Coach Sam Pittman said to describe Sanders on Wednesday. "But where he's come around a little bit more is his personality. He's talking more. Not overly confident and certainly not close to cocky, but he feels good about what he's doing, and he should, and I think he's come a long way there."

Sanders has five 100-yard outings in seven games, and the sophomore, who signed with Arkansas as a wideout, is coming off a career-best 175-yard effort in a 52-35 win at BYU that included 2 touchdowns on 15 carries.

Speaking after that game, Sanders said he didn't know how to communicate well with the team's offensive linemen when he came in as a freshman receiver.

"I didn't even know their names as much, so I wasn't communicating with them well," Sanders said. "Back then, I wouldn't say I was scared, but I was nervous to say something to them."

Now he's more comfortable addressing even the most veteran linemen, like sixth-year tackle Dalton Wagner and fourth-year center Ricky Stromberg.

"Now I'm in Wags' face, I'm in Ricky's face, just playing around," Sanders said. "I feel like having that bond outside of practice and football helps us a lot."

Sanders is impressing teammates and opponents.

"He just runs hard and he's so fast and he's so powerful," tight end Trey Knox said. "He's a great guy, man. He's about as quiet as they come. He [doesn't] really talk much, but that boy knows how to play some football."

Added Wagner, "I think what stands out to me the most is A, how hard he runs, and B, I don't think he really ever gets tired. I think he's subbed out against his will, in all honesty. I think if he wanted his way, he'd be in the entire game. I've never seen him winded, I've never seen him tired."

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin said getting at least two guys to Sanders early on his runs is critical.

"He's having a big year, and he's a really good player," Harsin said. "I think he's explosive, and he runs hard. From what I've seen, I think he's got really good vision, and he's ... not a guy that usually goes down on the first tackle."

KJ take

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said a week free of throwing last week did his sore shoulder some good, and Coach Sam Pittman agreed.

"He's been great," Pittman said Wednesday. "Has a lot of zip on that ball. Very accurate. He's had a really, really strong week.

"That's kind of what we felt he would do, but he's been really good, really consistent. Been a good leader. Had a nice two days thus far."

Speaking on Tuesday, Jefferson said the bye week was big.

"It was great just being able to have some time off and be able to rest my body and recover and actually take a whole week off, not having to hit and focus on contact," Jefferson said.

Landers' mood

After Matt Landers went without a catch against Mississippi State, his first game without one at Arkansas, the senior transfer got out of the gates quickly at BYU.

Landers caught a 6-yard pass from KJ Jefferson on the first offensive snap of the game, then went on to grab 8 receptions for 99 yards and his first three touchdowns as a Razorback.

"I think you could almost feel the weight lifted off of his shoulders when he caught a touchdown pass," Coach Sam Pittman said. "He hadn't caught a touchdown this year, and I think when he did that that was a big, big deal for him."

Landers caught a 4-yard scoring pass in the second quarter to give Arkansas the lead for good at 24-21, caught a 39-yard strike early in the third quarter to re-establish a 10-point margin, then caught a 5-yard score late in the quarter to make it 45-35.

"He got by a guy and that was a long one and the other two he was wide open in the end zone and caught it," Pittman said. "I think it was much needed, important for him to be able to do that. He's got to be good here in this run we're trying to make."

Hog health

Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks will be about as healthy as they've been since the season started heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Auburn.

"I think we're going to have everybody who's not out for the season, I think we'll have them back," Pittman said regarding the secondary, which has been ravaged by injuries.

Defensive backs Myles Slusher, Jayden Johnson and Khari Johnson, who did not travel to the Hogs' last game at BYU, and cornerback Malik Chavis, who was hurt in that game, are all expected to play against the Tigers.

On the offensive side, receiver Jadon Haselwood and offensive linemen Ty'Kieast Crawford and Marcus Henderson have been dinged up.

Pittman said Henderson's status is still "up in the air" in his recovery from a high ankle sprain, but Crawford is back and looking good.

"We've moved him inside to play guard a little as well," Pittman said. "I think him and [E'Marion] Harris both can play tackle and guard. We're trying to get a little more versatility out of Ty'Kieast and Harris."

Pittman said he thinks Haselwood, who has been dealing with an AC joint shoulder problem, and Sam Mbake, who recently moved to safety from receiver, will both "be fine."

Heat on Harsin

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said it seems Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers are coping well with the team's 3-4 record and all the constant speculation about Harsin's job status.

He was asked about the pressure and criticism Harsin is facing on Wednesday's SEC teleconference.

"I think if we allow what people say to affect the team -- which it's hard not to -- then you could have problems," Pittman said. "I think Coach Harsin, I watched his press conference, he's doing a great job at answering questions, and certainly his team's playing hard.

"It doesn't seem like they're affected by all the noise. I think it would make the job maybe twice as hard. I mean, it'd make it much more difficult if they're hearing all this outside noise. And they're still kids. They're listening to things of that nature. But, as far as that goes, I think they're doing an outstanding job and I think Coach Harsin's a really, really fine football coach."

'Heart' writer

Sam Pittman said he had been busy writing notes to recruits during his appearance on Wednesday's SEC teleconference.

Pittman said he likes to write personal notes at a time when so much communication is done via texts and emails.

"Well, it's something I enjoy doing, first of all," Pittman said. "I've done it my whole career as an assistant, as a head coach."

Pittman said he also believes recruits enjoy receiving hand-written notes.

"I've been in different homes where they have all the notes that I've written in a basket on the table," he said. "So I know they're reading them. It's coming from me. The things I put in there are from my heart, what I mean.

"I'll say this, when I get a letter that's not necessarily telling me how to do my job, I appreciate the letter," Pittman added with a laugh.