House buyers bolt as 30-year rate tops 7%

U.S. mortgage rates have topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades, extending a string of steep increases that have stymied housing demand.

The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose 22 basis points to 7.16% in the week that ended Saturday, marking the 10th-straight increase, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released Wednesday.

Last year at this time, the rate was 3.14%, according to mortgage-buyer Freddie Mac.

Two weeks ago, the 15-year rate -- a popular refinancing option -- eclipsed 6% for the first time since the housing market crash of 2008. Mortgage Bankers Association data showed last week that the 15-year rate reached 6.23%.

One year ago, the 15-year rate was 2.37%, according to Freddie Mac.

With rising mortgage rates, the associations's gauge of applications to purchase or refinance a home dropped for the 10th time in 11 weeks, falling by 1.7% to the lowest level since 1997.

A Mortgage Bankers Association index of applications to purchase a home slumped 2.3% to its weakest reading since early 2015, while a gauge of refinancing was little changed.

The association's survey, which has been conducted weekly since 1990, uses responses from mortgage bankers, commercial banks and thrifts. The data covers more than 75% of all retail residential mortgage applications in the United States.

The housing market -- one of the most sensitive parts of the economy to changes in interest rates -- has deteriorated rapidly this year as the Federal Reserve tightens fiscal policy to rein in the hottest inflation in 40 years.

Sales of new U.S. homes fell in September, resuming a downtrend as the decades-high mortgage rates push would-be buyers out of the market.

Purchases of new single-family homes decreased 10.9% to a 603,000 annualized pace after an unexpected gain in August, U.S. government data showed Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 580,000 rate.

The figures reflect a slide in housing demand as the Fed aggressively boosts interest rates to combat inflation, sapping affordability, sidelining prospective buyers and leading some measures of home prices to fall.

So far, that hasn't shown up in prices of new homes. The report, produced by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, showed the median sales price of a new home rose 13.9% from a year earlier to $470,600.

There were 462,000 new homes for sale as of the end of the month, the most since 2008, though the overwhelming majority remain under construction or not yet started. At the current sales pace, it would take 9.2 months to exhaust the supply of new homes, compared with 8.1 months in August and 6.1 months a year ago.

Homebuilder PulteGroup Inc. reported Tuesday that purchase contracts plunged and deal cancellations spiked in the third quarter. CEO Ryan Marshall said on an earnings call the weaker demand was broad across geographies and consumer groups.

New U.S. home construction declined in September and permit applications for single-family dwellings fell, according to U.S. government data released last week. Homebuilder sentiment has declined every month this year, and is now at the worst level since the early days of the covid-19 pandemic.

The number of homes sold in September and awaiting the start of construction -- a measure of backlogs -- rose to 168,000 from a month earlier, Wednesday's government report showed.

Sales declined in two of four U.S. regions, led by a 20.2% plunge in the South.

New-home purchases account for about 10% of the market and are calculated when contracts are signed. They are considered a timelier barometer than purchases of previously-owned homes, which are calculated when contracts close.

Existing-home sales dropped for an eighth straight month in September, the longest stretch since 2007, according to the National Association of Realtors, as house hunters grappled with the sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and a still-tight supply of properties.

The association said that existing-home sales fell 1.5% last month from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. That's slightly higher than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales fell 23.8% in the 12 months through September. Sales are now at the slowest annual pace since September 2012, excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020, near the start of the pandemic.

Information for this article was contributed by Molly Smith, Jordan Yadoo and Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News; and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.