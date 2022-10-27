I-30 work in Benton requires closures, detours Friday night

Ongoing construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County will require temporary lane closures and a detour during overnight hours in the area of the Interstate 30 South Street Bridge and frontage roads in Benton, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Work crews will temporarily close sections of the frontage roads and connecting I-30 ramps at South Street at 9 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. the following morning. The frontage road south of the interstate will be closed first, followed by closure of the frontage road north of the interstate, the highway agency said.

The department said the following temporary closures will help facilitate work on the South Street bridge:

• The frontage road south of the interstate will be temporarily closed between Airlane Drive and Leander Street as well as at the I-30 eastbound on-ramp, according to the highway department. Traffic will need to use alternate routes to access I-30 east, the agency said.

• The frontage road north of the interstate will be temporarily closed between the Exit 116 off-ramp and Bell Street as well as at the I-30 westbound off-ramp. Local traffic may use alternate adjacent roads to navigate around the closure.

Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise during nighttime hours. Construction barricades, traffic barrels and signs will be set up.

The $187.3 million project includes widening 5.5 miles of I-30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114).