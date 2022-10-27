• Matthew Concepcion of Florida snagged the $10,000 grand prize by capturing 28 Burmese pythons in a 10-day competition to increase awareness of the invasive snake's threat to state ecology as 1,000 participants removed 231 of the reptiles.

• Levar Stoney, mayor of Richmond, Va., was "gratified" as a judge sided with the city in a lawsuit over whether it could remove a final Confederate monument, sending the statue to the state's Black History Museum and Cultural Center and the remains of Gen. A.P. Hill to a cemetery.

• Nels Peterson of the Georgia Supreme Court said the distinction lies in "community stakeholder status" as a woman's lawsuit against the removal of a Confederate monument goes forward while suits filed by Sons of Confederate Veterans groups were dismissed.

• Sam Blue, a former Memphis police officer, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for aiding people who robbed drug dealers by supplying home addresses as well as a police badge and a car-dashboard blue light.

• Gerald Smith, police chief in Richmond, Va., resigned after scrutiny over his comments about an alleged shooting plot targeting a July 4th fireworks show, though the location of a potential attack was actually unknown and the two immigrants charged in the case never faced such serious charges.

• Randy Jinks will not reclaim his post as probate judge in Talladega County, Ala., as the state Supreme Court upheld a decision removing him over racist and sexual behavior, including showing an explicit video to an employee and making inappropriate comments after George Floyd's murder.

• Soraya Peke-Mason said, "Whilst it's a special day for me, I think it's historic for New Zealand," as the liberal Labor Party member was sworn in to Parliament and for the first time in the country's history a majority of lawmakers are women.

• Mohamad Yusri Hassan Basri, a police chief in Malaysia, said the mission was flawless as about 30 members of a Singaporean film crew were extracted from a 1.8-mile-long limestone cave after getting trapped by heavy rain.

• Sherry Jimenez said, "I can't say thank you enough, because they did everything so professionally, so safe," after rescuers used ropes and harnesses to hoist five people to safety when an elevator at the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona broke down 21 stories underground.