James Hales: Remembering Rogers in the year 1956

My dentist, Dr. Shawn Lee, is a great lover of Rogers and its history. Recently, he shared a box of old Rogers Daily News newspapers that had been preserved by his family, some going back to 1927. As I examined each page, the year 1956, the 75th anniversary of Rogers, stood out as very interesting. Here are some glimpses of life in Rogers from that year with excerpts from the Diamond Jubilee special edition of the Rogers Daily News:

Rogers celebrated the Diamond Jubilee in a big way with a five-day pageant about the history of Rogers that featured more than 300 participants who performed on a stage at the athletic field on North Eighth Street (now the Rogers Post Office). Fifty different committees and several hundred committee members worked for weeks on the celebration.

C.C. Lambert, the editor of the Daily News, published letters of congratulations from President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gov. Orval Faubus, and from the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. Congressman Jim Trimble and Sen. J. William Fulbright were featured speakers at various events.

There was a contest for the Jubilee Queen with 16 beautiful and talented young ladies entering. The winner was Miss Joyce Wilson, who was crowned as "Miss Jubilee" along with six princesses as her court.

After the opening pageant, the town turned out for a "Jubilee Dance" with a famous band at the Lakeside Roller Rink. At the Lakeside Restaurant, there was dancing under the stars around the Lakeside Pool. Every night of the pageant ended with a huge fireworks display.

So, who were the city leaders who represented Rogers during this historic year? Mayor Harold Roberts led the city government with City Clerk W.E. Bland; Treasurer H.J. Wardlaw; Fire Chief Frank Jacobs; Health Officer Dr. Grier Warren; City Sanitarian (water department) Charles O. Hall; Municipal Court Judge James T. McDonald; and Chief of Police Quant Morrison. The Board of Public Affairs was chaired by Harold Roberts with members Gene Harris and Homer Fleeman.

There were many choices for dining out, with the city directory listing 19 eating places, almost all within a few blocks downtown. One of the most popular for young folks was Jack's Drive Inn (U.S. 71 just south of Foodtown). The Dairy Queen was another popular spot just across the two-lane highway at 223 S. Eighth St. For more formal dining, the Orchard Room at the Hotel Arkansas offered delicious food and visiting with friends. The Lakeside Restaurant owned by Cactus Clark offered good food at a beautiful location by the lake. Uptown at 103 N. Third St. was the Horseshoe Grill owned by Cactus Clark's brother, Buddy Clark. Other good places to eat included the Green Castle Cafe at 216 W. Walnut St., and a couple of doors east were delicious ice cream treats at the Ellis Ice Cream Parlor. One of the more unusual places was the Snack Shack, 111 S. Second St. It was a tiny place across from the Victory Theater that was reported to have only eight seats. The Snack Shack was owned by Harry Wesner, who sold it and built the famous Wesner's Grill in 1955 at 221 W. Walnut St. In 1978, the property was demolished for expansion of the First National Bank (now Arvest). Wesner's Grill move to 117 W. Chestnut St. and still thrives today. It is the oldest eating establishment in Rogers and Benton County.

The famous restaurants and drive-ins that sprang up in the 1960s such as the Jan-Lin, A&W Root Beer, Besi Dream, Sands Motel Restaurant, Susie Q, Uncle Bob's Fried Chicken and many others had not come into existence yet.

Those who wanted a new automobile had plenty of choices. Newt Hailey Ford, 313 S. Second St., offered Fords, Lincolns and Mercurys. Across the street at Decker Motor Co., you could buy a Buick (now Las Palmas Restaurant). If you craved a Chevrolet or Oldsmobile, you could go one block north to McNeil Chevrolet, 119 S. Second St. (now Matthews, Campbell, Rhodes, McClure & Thompson law firm). Nelson Motor Co. at 111 S. Third St. had new Studebakers (now Hapa's Hawaiian Bar & Grill). At the southwest corner of North Second Street and Chestnut was Chandler Motor Co., providing Chryslers and Plymouths (This building became the home of Rogers Bowl about 1959. Today it is the Arvest Bank parking lot.)

After work and school, what did people do for entertainment? The most popular place to go was Lake Atalanta and the Lakeside Resort. The Lakeside Skating Rink, owned by Ed Bautts, was an extremely busy place for music, skating and socializing. Across the street was Cactus Clark's Lakeside Restaurant and Pool. The pool was very popular in spite of the cold, clear water supplied from nearby Diamond Springs. Along the side of the pool were tables under umbrellas where customers could enjoy a meal from the restaurant while watching the swimmers. The lake offered great fishing, and Cactus Clark had a boat dock, with a bait and tackle shop to provide every need for the fishermen. If a person was inclined to fish for rainbow trout, 3½ miles west of town was Clyde Bloomfield's Osage Spring Trout Farm. The trout were raised in rearing ponds fed from the six-million-gallons-per-day Osage Spring. All fishing equipment was supplied by Bloomfield to catch a mess of fish, and then they were cleaned and packaged for the customer.

For those who just wanted to relax and be entertained, Rogers boasted three theaters -- the Victory Theater, 122 S. Second St.; the Rogers Theater, 206 W. Walnut St.; and the Twin City Drive-In Theater, U.S. 62 West. The Victory was bigger and more popular than the Rogers Theater. In 1956, typically the movies cost 35¢ at the Victory and 25¢ at the Rogers Theater. For those who wanted a little more privacy, at the Twin City Theater west of Rogers, you could watch on the big outdoor screen in the comfort and intimacy of your own car. The speaker stretched on a wire from a stand outside and hung inside your window. Andy McCurdy was 13 years old and worked at the concession stand making 40 cents an hour and sold hamburgers for 25 cents, Cokes for 5 cents and popcorn for 10 cents. (Letter to the Rogers Historical Museum, Sept. 30, 2002)

Citizens had two choices for banking. The American National Bank (now Arvest) opened in 1915 and was the only bank in Rogers to survive the Great Depression. T.E. Harris assumed the leadership in 1925, and with his sons, Laurence, Ray, and Gene, operated the bank until 1975. From 1931 until 1956, it was the only bank in Rogers. However, in 1956, Charles Garrett and a group of local business leaders formed the Farmers & Merchants Bank. The F&M Bank flourished until 1998, when it merged with the Federal Savings Bank and then was acquired by Regions Bank chain.

In 1956, the big boom in companies coming to Rogers had not yet happened. Daisy didn't come to town until 1958, and others came later in the 1960s. So what did people do for a living? Most of the farmers were involved in the poultry business. The days of bringing in millions of baby chicks by train, planes and trucks had ended. Poultry pioneers had started hatching, raising, processing and marketing their own birds. In the city of Rogers alone, the telephone book listed seven hatcheries, with the largest in the world out on Eighth Street, the Ozark Hatchery, owned and operated by John Walburn. The business produced and shipped 4 million birds a year. The building still exists on Eighth Street directly north of the cemetery. Other Rogers' leaders in poultry production included Charles Garrett, Vick Will, C. Jimmy Carter and Seymore Keeshin.

The Eversole Stave Mill, owned by E.C. (Lige) Eversole, was where West Olive Street ended at the railroad tracks. The company shipped over 2 million board feet of staves annually to make oak barrels, mostly for bourbon whiskey production in Kentucky. Approximately 22 people were employed at the mill and 30 for harvesting the logs from the surrounding area.

The Munsingwear Plant on West Olrich Street was the largest industrial employer in Rogers in 1956 and employed 200 people. It was the leading producer of seamless nylon hosiery in the world.

In 1954, Earl Harris (The Harris Baking Co.) and Gene Harris (American National Bank) and others convinced the Wendt-Sonis Co. from Hannibal, Mo., to build a factory on North 13th Street near the new Rogers Memorial Hospital. The company manufactured carbide-tipped cutting tools, and by 1956 was among the leading producers in the world. The company opened with 50 jobs at 75 cents per hour, but received 600 applications. However, the company quickly expanded to employ several hundred workers and played a vital role in the development of Rogers.

Harley Moser was a Rogers cabinet maker and one of the newest manufacturers. He started in 1950 in a small shop, but in 1956 built a new 8,000-square-foot factory on North 13th Street. Moser Cabinet Co. employed 11 people and primarily produced wooden school furniture. It has expanded many times and still thrives today.

Other important employers were Speas Vinegar, Rogers Vinegar, Pel-Freeze Rabbit Co., the House of Webster, the Farmers Cooperative Association, the Harris Bakery, homebuilders and developers, all of the merchants, and others. Limited space requires that these businesses and other important events in 1956 be explored in a future column.