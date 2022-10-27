Jury: Harlan guilty of killing Springdale man in 2018

BENTONVILLE -- A jury deliberated for several hours Wednesday and Thursday before finding Zachary Harlan guilty of beating and stabbing a man to death.

The eight women and four men found Harlan guilty of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. The panel deliberated for almost five hours before returning with Thursday's verdicts.

Harlan, 37, of Springdale showed no reaction as Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green read the verdicts.

The panel believed Harlan killed Steven March.

Springdale police officers found March's body on May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home, which is in a part of Springdale in Benton County. March was lying on his bed with dried blood on his head and face. He had an injury on the left side of his face and a cut on his neck, according to an affidavit from the case.

Harlan was living in March's home.

March became upset at Harlan after he beat up his girlfriend and she had to be hospitalized.

Witnesses testified March told them he was afraid of Harlan.

Two witnesses, who were jailed with Harlan, testified he admitted to them he killed March.

Dr. Stephen Erickson, a medical examiner with the Arkansas Crime Laboratory, testified multiple stab wounds combined with blunt force injuries caused March's death. He said March had a stab wound to the skull and four stab wounds to left side of his neck.

Harlan has been held at the Benton County Jail since November 2018.

His attorneys are negotiating with prosecutors on the sentences for the burglary and theft charges. Harlan told the judge he does not oppose such an agreement if it does not impact his appeal of his conviction.