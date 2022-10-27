Kroger subsidiary settles Conway religious discrimination suit

A Kroger Co. subsidiary will pay $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit involving two former employees who worked at its Conway store, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Thursday.

The agency filed the lawsuit on behalf of the two employees. They had been disciplined, and then fired for refusing to wear a company apron showcasing its “Our Promise” logo “because they believed it represented support for the LGBTQ+ community,” according to an agency release.

The firings constituted religious discrimination, according to the EEOC. Kroger denied the allegations, according to the release.

But the EEOC and Kroger subsidiary ultimately opted for a consent decree to resolve the lawsuit, and as part of the settlement, Kroger Limited Partnership I, which operates the Conway location at 855 Salem Rd., will develop a new policy on religious accommodation, in addition offering “enhanced discrimination training” to management, according to the release.

“The EEOC commends Kroger on its decision to create a policy describing the process for requesting a religious accommodation,” said Faye Williams, regional attorney of the EEOC’s Memphis District Office, which has jurisdiction over Arkansas, Tennessee and portions of Mississippi. “This policy will provide guidelines for requesting religious accommodation. The parties in the case worked in good faith to resolve this matter, and the Commission is pleased with the resolution.”



