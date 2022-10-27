LB depth a priority for ASU

JONESBORO -- College football isn't like college basketball from a roster-management perspective.

Not only are football squads six or seven times as large, but there also isn't the threat of one-and-done prospects -- players have to spend at least three years before heading off to the pros.

The two sports do share the thorny issue that is the transfer portal. In some respects, the portal has created a type of one-and-done players.

A prime example is Arkansas State linebacker Jordan Carmouche. After a redshirt year at SMU, a junior college season in 2017 and four seasons at Houston -- including an injury redshirt and a covid-stunted campaign -- Carmouche arrived in Jonesboro with one year of eligibility.

The Red Wolves immediately slotted the Manvel, Texas, native in at middle linebacker, where he's started all seven games thus far.

What's tricky is what comes after this season. Carmouche will be gone and ASU will need a new middle linebacker.

"That's probably a spot in our program where we have very limited depth," Coach Butch Jones said of his linebacking unit as a whole. "The recruiting aspect is going to be very, very important moving forward, and you've got to have your balance of getting some older players that have experience to bring in and then develop."

Along with Carmouche, Jaden Harris has been a regular starter at one of the two outside linebacker spots, but the other outside position has been a revolving door.

Missouri transfer and Bentonville native Joe Britton got the start last weekend at Louisiana-Lafayette. The week prior at Southern Mississippi, it was sophomore Cam Jeffery in that spot. Junior Melique Straker got multiple starts there during the month of September.

Even if Harris reprises his role next season, the Red Wolves will have at least two spots to fill.

ASU's last five games could serve as somewhat of an audition for Britton, Jeffery and Straker as well as redshirt sophomores Dane Motley and Charles Willekes.

But during his weekly media availability Tuesday, Jones also mentioned a player who's yet to see the field as a Red Wolf.

"Javante Mackey, we're really encouraged by him," Jones said. "He brings position[al] flexibility. He could play Mike [middle linebacker] or he could play the Will [weak side]. But I'm telling you this, he could also play defensive end."

There was a fear during the preseason that Mackey, a three-star recruit out of Memphis Whitehaven, had suffered a meniscus injury that would end his debut season before it even began.

ASU learned after surgery that it was a less severe injury than initially thought and Jones has been long awaiting the return of a player whom he says has the natural instincts necessary to succeed at the linebacker position.

Playing through pain

Quarterback James Blackman wanted to play Saturday against Louisiana-Lafayette, but the pain was too much during warm-ups. Running back Johnnie Lang gave it a go only to suffer a hit on the opening kickoff that ended his day.

Left tackle Makilan Thomas has worn a walking boot through the last several weeks yet has not missed a start.

So how do Jones and his staff decide when a player is able to play despite an injury and when it's time for them to sit out?

"We will never do anything to put any individual in harm's way ... so [if they're playing], they can't make it any worse," Jones said. "But I think it comes back to the competitive depth that you have in your program. You've got to ask yourself: Is the next guy ready and can he perform better? Or is [an injured player] better at what percentage he is?"

Jones has repeatedly praised his players for making themselves available even when hurt, something he attributes to a change in the Red Wolves' culture.

Injuries can also compromise a regular starter's ability to perform at his best. Thomas allowed a sack last weekend and committed a critical holding penalty just before halftime that prevented ASU from getting in field-goal range.

"We've got individuals that come in and say, 'No, I'm practicing, I need to go,' " Jones continued. "To me, that's winning every day."

Special special teams

Through seven weeks, the Red Wolves have held onto their label as one of the nation's premier special teams units.

ASU's is tops in the Sun Belt Conference, per Football Outsiders' efficiency rankings, and it's fourth in all of FBS -- trailing only South Carolina, Michigan and San Diego State.

"A big thing we've been emphasizing all season ... is, 'Hey, this could be the rep that wins the game," special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover said. "This could be the one we score, this could be the one that changes the game and that's why we call our [special teams] groups game changers."

Schoonover joined the Red Wolves' staff after spending last year in the same role at Kansas. Before that, he was a defensive and special teams assistant at Bowling Green.

He's made his presence felt quickly in Jonesboro, elevating an already successful unit.

And it's hard to miss Schoonover during practice or pregame -- just from his booming tenor alone.

"About Day 2 or 3 of fall camp, [my voice] is gone for a few days and it just kind of comes back," Schoonover joked.

But he credited Jones' commitment to special teams for ASU's success -- the Red Wolves rank among the top 20 in overall, kick return, kickoff, punt and field goal efficiencies.

"The culture of your team is defined by the investment in special teams. ... Coach Jones puts an emphasis on it," Schoover said. "If you don't listen to what the boss emphasizes and do it, then you're not very intelligent in any profession."