What happened here?

I had another look at Daniel Patrick Moynihan's 1993 article titled "Defining Deviancy Down." Kind of makes me wonder how things that were taboo or unheard of 20 years ago have now become commonplace and, to a large extent, totally acceptable.

I think that part of today's ethos began with being "politically correct" years ago. That seems to have morphed into today's "woke culture."

We used to revere our founding fathers and were thankful of what they accomplished. We were proud to be Americans and part of the greatest society in modern history.

What happened?

It now seems to be completely acceptable to judge people who were born hundreds of years ago with the morality and somewhat questionable values that we hold today. Is that progress?

If you think that the world that we live in today has gone just a little bit crazy, imagine what our children and grandchildren will face in the next 20 or 30 years. Scares the hell out of me.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock

Take votes seriously

The window for voting has opened. The political ads and news noise are overwhelming to most of us. I usually thrive on listening to almost all of the available information. This year is just a little different. I've just listened to the mayoral candidates say they will solve crime. State candidates stand on this same tall pillar. Some of the incumbent candidates have even proposed their own versions of religious righteousness to protect anything that infringes on their beliefs, including preventing protecting simple human rights of health care, unaware that crimes may occur because of their demands on human rights.

One of our gubernatorial candidates has also verbally presented "ownership" of our next governor's office. People keep telling me there is nothing they can do about it.

Really? Lemmings!

Our son was murdered in a soccer field playing with his sidekick and beloved dog in May. How long will it take for celebrity politicians to figure out that crime is not related to an election? Will the "winners" find his murderers?

It might take guts to think that gun regulations are important, maybe even accountability for absent parents, maybe better education from the ground up no matter your income, or who you are. We are all here for a reason.

Hmmmm, our son was a scientist, friend to all, animal rescuer, and can't vote this year.

Hope this might matter to some of you. Please take this seriously, and vote thoughtfully. Democracy is not about "parties." It is about all of us, our protection and rights.

KELLI WESTBROOK

Little Rock

Forgiving loans fair

Hello to all the students in Arkansas hoping to get at least $10,000, and for some $20,000, of relief toward your student debt. I hope you know that Arkansas is one of the states filing a lawsuit to block your relief. You should also know that reports are that Benton County got over $390 million in PPP loans to keep it running during covid, of which over $364 million has been forgiven.

I don't begrudge anyone getting a paycheck during covid. Likewise, I don't think we should begrudge anyone trying to get an education. By all means, forgive the business loans and the educational loans. Fair is fair.

JANE THOMAS

Bentonville

Better understanding

For doctors and biologists, there are not just two outcomes when it comes to gender identity in humans, and to punish or ostracize those who vary from that overly simple characterization shows a lack of understanding that hurts lots of good people.

I don't think the Conway School Board members understand this.

Humans have at least 11 levels of events involved in the development of their gender. The possible variations result in a continuum of gender from super female to super male and everything in between. While our culture has caused us to formulate a view of "typical" female and "typical" male, we certainly do not all fit into those categories.

Chromosome content of the fertilized egg is typically XX for female or XY for male, but it sometimes varies with XXXX or XXX chromosomes or only a single X, and sometimes there are XXY and even XYYY chromosomes. The SRY gene, which "determines" maleness, is usually on the Y chromosome but can be lacking or transferred to an X chromosome, so an XX individual may have a male-determining gene and an XY individual no maleness gene.

Hormonal levels of estrogen and testosterone vary in mothers, thus exposing the fetus as it develops to the mother's specific hormone levels with variable influence. Gonads (ovaries or testes) develop from the same tissue and sometimes do not complete development. Genital systems also develop from the same tissues, and sometimes they are so intermediate that the sex of the baby can't be identified at birth.

Individual sex hormones vary tremendously. Thus secondary sexual characteristics (such as bone structure of the hips, brow, and cheeks; breast development; muscle development; voice, etc.) vary over the whole range. These characteristics are often changed or emphasized with cosmetics, clothing, etc. Self-perception is influenced by family pressure, TV, Internet, and peers.

So those who claim that there are only male and female genders greatly oversimplify human existence and they need a more realistic understanding before they make decisions involving transgender individuals.

BRUCE HAGGARD

Conway

Bruce Haggard, Ph.D., is a retired genetics professor.

Where is moral fiber?

Sen. Tom Cotton traveled to Georgia to campaign for Herschel Walker.

I believe this illustrates the degradation of moral fiber in the Republican Party. Sacrifice all morals to win a seat. How despicable!

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home