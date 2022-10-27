Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Not all cooks tell the whole truth

I love the written word, especially those scripted by the hands of those dear to me. No place holds more examples of such specimens than my recipe box. Actually BOXES, as one container cannot house the treasure trove. A slip of stationery, scratch pad, receipt, or back of another recipe were all fair game for my mother, grandmothers, great-grandmothers or dear friends to jot down a recipe they wanted to try. I cherish them all -- the paper and the people.

It makes no difference to me whether I will ever make the dish. The pearl is found in the oyster being shared. Sharing a home cooked meal is an intimate -- and somewhat terrifying, if I'm the cook -- event. And taking time to hand write a note is cherished to me.

But combining the two by penning for me the secrets of how to make the meal? That's a gift to eclipse them all, especially if the cook actually shares ALL the steps and ingredients.

Wait, what? You mean someone would share a recipe and withhold a step? Yes, that's exactly what I mean. Whether an unintentional omission or a full-fledged sabotage, I know good and well that several recipes in my possession are not the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help them Julia Child.

Many of my familial elders never followed a written recipe. They threw in a handful of this and a pinch of that "till it looked right." That's even how the recipes read, if Gram, Granny or Aunt Georgie caved to writing it down at my behest: "add flour and oleo and cook till done." What does that mean?

First, it means they were far better cooks than I, for they knew what looked right and what didn't. And they knew how to do it over a campfire, wood stove, gas range or those new-fangled electric cooktops. They could cook anywhere with whatever they had in the cupboard, the garden or the field.

And second, it means they knew what "oleo" was. And "drippins" and "sweet milk" and "light bread." They had their own language, and it smelled and tasted wonderful, even if you did have to take a chaser of insulin to counter all the sugar.

Now, if that accounts for unintentional omissions, what about full-fledged sabotage? That's a topic stickier than a honey bun. Rumor has it that some folks -- surely not ANYONE I know -- will give a recipe and intentionally leave out a tiny secret to success so that the dish can be replicated, but not quite as well as they do it. Somehow, "use cold water" or "sift the flour" or "sprinkle brown sugar on top before baking" are simply omitted, leaving you to always wonder why yours never quite tastes as good as theirs. Perhaps we just remember it tasting better as a child, no?

No. You were sabotaged. Lovingly, I suppose, but nevertheless sabotaged. And that's OK, bless their salty little hearts. That's a pot best left unstirred. It's not like they'll be outed by the written word or anything, is it?