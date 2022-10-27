Sections
Little Rock police ID victim in shooting near Central High School

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 11:41 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Little Rock police have identified the 19-year-old man killed in the Tuesday shooting near Central High School that caused the campus to be placed on lockdown.

The Police Department said in a tweet they were dispatched to the 2100 block of West 18th Street around 12 p.m. 

Spokesperson Mark Edwards said officers found Victor Lopez, 19, with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, Edwards said early Thursday.

Information to this article was contributed by Remington Miller of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

