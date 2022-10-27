Local sports roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Ozark Catholic 75, Life Way Christian 43

Ozark Catholic jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a nonconference victory over Life Way Christian.

Perrin Lunsford had 19 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for the Griffins, who led 42-17 at halftime and 60-33 after three quarters. Will Buron was next with 14 points, while Peyton Goldschmidt closely followed with 13.

Girls

Valley Springs 67, Lead Hill 38

Valley Springs used balanced scoring and a 29-12 run in the second quarter to pull away from Lead Hill in nonconference action.

The outburst allowed the Lady Tigers (2-0) to turn a seven-point led into a 45-21 halftime cushion, and they took a 54-35 cushion in the fourth quarter.

Macy Willis and Tayla Trammell each had 12 points for Valley Springs, which returns to action Friday with a home game against Alpena, while Camie Moore and Savannah Ketchum. Bella Huebner had 14 points to lead Lead Hill, which hosts Ozark Catholic on Friday, while Lauryn Moon added 12 and Lillian Gray 10.

Life Way Christian 58, Ozark Catholic 24

Life Way Christian outscored Ozark Catholic 18-2 in the first quarter and rolled to a nonconference victory Tuesday night.

The Lady Warriors led 27-9 at halftime and enjoyed a 45-18 cushion through three quarters.

No individual scoring was available.