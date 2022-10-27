Sections
LR police name victim in Oct. 20 killing

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:12 a.m.

Little Rock police have identified the man killed Oct. 20 on South Bryant Street, according to a news release.

Officers responding to a report of a person face down in a puddle of blood about 8:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Bryant Street located a man later identified as John Luther, 33, of Russellville.

Luther had been shot in the head and "obviously deceased," a police incident report states.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and spoke to witnesses, but no suspect had been named by Wednesday night.

Print Headline: LR police name victim in Oct. 20 killing

