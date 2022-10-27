Man, 18, arrested on murder charge in Garland County; 17-year-old still being sought

HOT SPRINGS -- One of two teenagers sought on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in an Oct. 5 triple shooting on School Street that left a 16-year-old boy dead was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Camron Drake Young, 18, who lists a Fifth Street address, was arrested at a location "somewhere in the county" Tuesday morning, Hot Springs police spokesman Cpl. Jjesus Anaya told The Sentinel-Record.

Young was booked into the Garland County jail shortly before 12:30 p.m. on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, two counts of committing a terroristic act, first-degree battery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. He was being held in lieu of $752,500 bond.

Markus Conrad, 17, of Hot Springs, is being sought on the same charges as Young except for the tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance charges. While still a juvenile, Conrad is being charged as an adult, police said in an earlier release.

On Oct. 5, at 6:17 p.m., police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of School Street and located a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

An 18-year-old male showed up at a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening wounds from the shooting, and a third victim, a 17-year-old girl suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, was located in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Central Avenue where officers were flagged down by the driver. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Warrants for Young and Conrad were issued on Oct. 7.