Mayoral hopeful dies, still on ballot

LEWISVILLE -- A Lewisville mayoral candidate died earlier this month but is still on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 8.

On Oct. 9, Jules Louis Meyer Jr. died at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

Meyer was one of two candidates running for Lewisville mayor, challenging incumbent Ethan Dunbar.

According to the mayor's office, Meyer's name remains on the ballot. If he receives the most votes, per state law, a vacancy will be declared and the city board of directors will nominate a new mayor or call for a special election.

The four-year mayoral term will begin Jan. 1.