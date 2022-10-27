



• Ballet dancer, choreographer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, who famously defected from the Soviet Union nearly a half century ago, called Alexei Navalny "insanely brave" as a human rights group awarded the jailed Russian opposition leader its annual prize. The New York-based Train Foundation gave the 2022 Civil Courage Prize to Navalny in absentia in a ceremony at New York University this week. Baryshnikov, 74, who is also active on human rights in the region, said Navalny's mission is to "champion a more democratic vision for Russia." He said Navalny is "insanely brave" for fighting "another brutal authoritarian Russia." Baryshnikov defected to Canada in 1974 while on a tour with the Soviet state ballet and moved to the United States a year later. The Train Foundation cited Navalny's "groundbreaking work for freedom and transparency in Russia" in presenting the award, which two colleagues accepted on his behalf. His chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, said Navalny "proves his courage every day," holed up in a 7-by-11-foot cell in a Russian prison. "Every day is an exercise in civil courage," Volkov said. Russian authorities have launched several criminal cases against Navalny, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars indefinitely.

• A Thai business tycoon and transgender activist has bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday. Chakrapong "Anne" Chakrajutathib, who controls JKN Global Group Public Co., is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being a transgender woman. She helped establish a nonprofit group, Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation, to promote transgender rights. JKN said it acquired the rights to the Miss Universe pageant from IMG Worldwide, a sports, talent and events marketing company that has held the Miss Universe Organization since 2015. Former President Donald Trump was part owner of the pageant rights from 1996 until IMG's purchase. Chakrapong described the purchase as "a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio." JKN, which is involved in content distribution, beverages, food supplements, beauty and consumer products, said the Miss Universe name will be used to promote its consumer products. A profile of Chakrapong in the Bangkok Post this year said that in her youth she studied at an all-male school where she was harassed for identifying as female, and that after attaining financial success, she spent $1 million on sex reassignment surgery and other procedures.





Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 20, 2021. The New York-based Train Foundation gave its 2022 “Civil Courage Prize” to Navalny in absentia, at New York University on Monday night. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)





