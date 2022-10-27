Nola named Game 1 starter

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season's NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday night in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday.

"Any time you've got Nola and Wheeler, two top-10 pitchers in the game right now, you feel like you have a chance to win that game," Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said.

Nola is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and has struck out 18 in three starts this postseason. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning in the Phillies' 3-0 win over the Astros on Oct. 4 that clinched an NL wild-card spot.

Nola, who went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA this season, struck out nine and didn't allow a baserunner until Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs in the seventh.

"You can't go wrong with who's going to take the bump out of our starters in that first game," Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber said. "They've been so good for us the whole year."

The Astros have not lost a game since that date, going 7-0 in the playoffs. Astros Manager Dusty Baker has not officially named his starters, though Justin Verlander is widely expected to start Game 1 and Framber Valdez in Game 2.

Verlander struck out 11 and tossed six shutout innings in his lone start against the Yankees in ALCS and Valdez tossed seven scoreless innings in his only start against New York.

The 39-year-old Verlander shows no signs of slowing down and went 18-4, with an MLB-best 1.75 ERA, and 185 strikeouts this season.

"Anybody that can do that for that long, it speaks to his work ethic, it speaks to his competitive nature," Phillies Manager Rob Thomson said. "Obviously, he's always had great stuff."

Wheeler is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA and has struck out 25 and walked three in four postseason starts. He had a no-decision in Philadelphia's NL Championship Series-clinching 4-3 win over San Diego in Game 5.

