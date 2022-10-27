Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Jorge Vargas, 30, of 3706 S.W. Moline Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Vargas was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Montana Miller, 29, of 1221 N. 37th St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Miller was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gentry

• Erik Mcanally, 46, of 2200 Augusta Circle in Gentry, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Mcanally was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Andrew Bell, 36, of Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery. Bell was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Cameron Coffey, 20, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Coffey was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.